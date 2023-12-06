“The ‘digital court’ is ruining lives” - Manchester United star hits out at critics and former players who have never given ‘constructive criticism’ 

Manchester United winger Antony has broken his silence amid mass criticism he's received since joining the Premier League giants.

Antony has constantly been in the limelight and has had his performances under the microscope since his reported £82 million move from Ajax. The Brazil international has endured a difficult spell since arriving at Old Trafford in August 2022.

The 23-year-old has been labeled a 'fidget spinner' for his constant use of one particular skill. His lack of goals and assists this season have also led to constant criticism over his ability to succeed at Manchester United.

However, Antony feels that his critics who have played the game aren't giving any beneficial advice. He spoke about fans getting influenced by the negativity fuelled by such analysis when he told The United Stand:

"Today, I see criticism coming from former club players and other people in the media, who unreasonably express their opinions and influence thousands of fans, sometimes even when I do not play."

Antony added:

"But I've never seen them give constructive criticism, which will help me be a better professional. None of them have ever sent me a message to see how I am feeling, especially during this period of turbulence that I am going through. The "digital court" is ruining lives; contexts are left aside, and the truth no longer matters."

The Brazilian took a leave of absence from Manchester United in August after his ex-girlfriend accused him of abuse. He strongly denied the claims and returned to Erik ten Hag's squad in September.

Antony alluded to this when explaining how he's trying to rebuild himself. He's made 58 appearances across competitions since joining United, scoring eight goals and providing three assists:

"I am silently rebuilding myself, and I know that I will be able to be in my best physical and mental shape and overcome all these barriers and challenges that are in front of me because it has always been like this in my life; no one has ever given me anything, I have always fought hard for everything I achieved! I would like to know how these people who make these unfair and malicious criticisms fared in my place."

Antony signed a five-year contract when he reunited with Ten Hag at United last year. He was part of the side that won the Carabao Cup in February and his manager has regularly put his trust in him.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag showed his support for Antony amid criticism

Erik ten Hag backed Antony (Pic: GOAL).

Ten Hag backed Antony as a 'fighter' when speaking about the criticism his Brazilian attacker has been receiving. The Manchester United manager said (via The Daily Mail):

"Antony is also a fighter, he has the confidence, he is brave and I am confident he will bring the performance that he is the right player for us."

Ten Hag coached Antony previously at Ajax, with the pair finding success working with one another. The Selecao winger managed 24 goals and 22 assists in 82 games at the Johan Cruyff Arena, winning two Eredivisie titles and the Dutch Cup.

Manchester United weren't the only European giant interested in signing Antony last year. Brazilian outlet UOL reported that Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich were also keen on the former Sao Paulo youngster but he eventually headed to Old Trafford.