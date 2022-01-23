"Run the risk of going there and still not winning trophies" - Joe Cole advises Declan Rice against Manchester United transfer

Joe Cole has advised West Ham United midfielder Declan Rice not to join Manchester United despite the English club showing desperate signs of signing him.

Cole believes Rice could risk his chances of winning titles at Old Trafford as the Red Devils continue to struggle in the Premier League. Instead, Cole advised Declan Rice to look to join Manchester City as they have been consistently delivering results and winning trophies every season.

Speaking on a TV show after Manchester United's late win over Declan Rice's West Ham United, Joe Cole took the question of whether the English international should join the Red Devils and replied:

‘I wouldn’t go if I was Declan Rice, no. I think you run the risk of going there and still not winning trophies. I think if Man City were on the table, you’d go there because in recent years it guarantees you trophies and I think Declan would want that.'

Speaking highly of Declan Rice's talent and his performance for West Ham United, Cole believes the player should stay with the Hammers.

However, Cole says that West Ham should try to bring better players around him to help him take the club to new heights. He added:

‘But for me there’s no reason for him to not stay at West Ham if the progress is still going in that [upward] pattern, but that’s for him and the owners. He needs better players around him at West Ham to go to that next level.’

The 23-year-old England international spent the youth days of his career at Chelsea and West Ham United. Rice arrived in the senior team system at West Ham United in 2017 and since then has been a consistent performer for them.

Declan Rice thanked West Ham United fans for their support at Old Trafford on Saturday. Rice expressed his frustration after losing 1-0 to Manchester United.

West Ham boss David Moyes trusts 'VAR' after the controversial last-gasp defeat against Manchester United

West Ham United manager David Moyes has said he trusts 'VAR' technology after losing 1-0 against Manchester United on Saturday courtesy of a late controversial winner by Marcus Rashford. Moyes lauded the shift put up by his defenders at Old Trafford and believes the team will gradually get better.

Speaking over the last-minute goal and the controversy around it being an offside, Moyes said:

'I have not seen it again but by all accounts everybody seems to think it is fine so we have to trust VAR to get the decisions right.'

The win puts Manchester United into the top four for the first time since October.

