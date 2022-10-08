“Running this game from defence to attack”, “Has that Kante vibe in him” – Chelsea fans star-struck by performance from ‘crazy good’ Blues star during 3-0 win over Wolves 

Chelsea fans were impressed with Conor Gallagher's performance during their team's 3-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on October 8.

Kai Havertz scored the opener for the Blues in injury time in the first half. He executed a looping header from a fantastic Mason Mount cross.

Christian Pulisic scored the second for Graham Potter's men in the second half. Mount was once again the provider as he played a one-two with Pulisic before the American finished from a tight angle.

Armando Broja scored the third in injury time after receiving a pass from Mateo Kovacic, and the Albanian unleashed a stunning shot to beat Jose Sa.

Chelsea fans were utterly impressed by Gallagher's performance during the game. They lauded him for his fantastic work ethic as the midfielder covered a lot of ground.

He provided three key passes, and made five tackles, two interceptions and two clearances.

Many compared his presence to that of N'Golo Kante and raised his energy. Others opined that former manager Thomas Tuchel was right when he compared the player to Kante.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter from Chelsea fans:

𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐧𝐫🦋 @richardsonjnr7 Somebody tell Gallagher it’s just a Premier League game against Wolves not Champions League final. He’s running this game from defence to attack. What a player! Somebody tell Gallagher it’s just a Premier League game against Wolves not Champions League final. He’s running this game from defence to attack. What a player!

Kel @cfckel Koulibaly has been fantastic so far

Gallagher just keeps on winning balls

Tuchel might be right. He has that kante vibe in him Koulibaly has been fantastic so far Gallagher just keeps on winning balls Tuchel might be right. He has that kante vibe in him https://t.co/ekoQHeCVDx

Bobby Vincent @BobbyVincentFL Good start from Chelsea. Gallagher looks so much better in a role where's he free to express himself more. #CFC Good start from Chelsea. Gallagher looks so much better in a role where's he free to express himself more. #CFC

Lloyd¿ @lloydtweetz Tuchel was playing Gallagher in a pivot, such a terrorist that guy Tuchel was playing Gallagher in a pivot, such a terrorist that guy

FootyHub @84w3FC Gallagher has been crazy good. That attacking RCM role is cash money for him. Gallagher has been crazy good. That attacking RCM role is cash money for him.

sanchit @ftblsanz Potter has unlocked Gallagher. Work horse. Potter has unlocked Gallagher. Work horse.

LDN @LDNFootbalI The energy of Conor Gallagher… The energy of Conor Gallagher… 🔥 https://t.co/4pz0cgXEPS

evan @CFCevanfj @LDNFootbalI finally got his moment to shine @LDNFootbalI finally got his moment to shine

ᵣₒₙ @cfcRon___ @LDNFootbalI Him and Kante in the same team would be like having 10 extra players. @LDNFootbalI Him and Kante in the same team would be like having 10 extra players.

Guss @CFCGuss Gallagher in the first half vs Wolves. Gallagher in the first half vs Wolves. https://t.co/r47qMuDBoi

Gallagher was pivotal for the Blues last weekend as well. He scored a stunning winner against Crystal Palace after coming on as a late substitute as the west London side won 2-1.

The player has now made nine appearances for the London-based side so far this campaign, registering one goal to his name.

Graham Potter, meanwhile, has now picked up his third straight win as the Blues' manager. His team are currently in fourth spot in the Premier League table, having picked up 16 points from eight games.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter reacts to win against Wolves

Chelsea FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Graham Potter is settling into his life at Stamford Bridge quite well. Here's what the former Brighton & Hove Albion manager said to BBC Sport after picking up his third straight wi the Chelsea manager (via football.london):

"I've said from the start I've been impressed with how open, honest and responsible they are. It's difficult to keep the same XI with the schedule but there is an element of consistency to how we play. Really happy with the boys and how we've recovered. We go again on Tuesday."

Potter added:

"Winning games helps so we look forward to the games, it's about hard work, it's being together, that stuff is important but the guys have been really impressive."

The Blues will next face AC Milan at the San Siro in the UEFA Champions League on October 11.

