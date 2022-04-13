"Running like my Dad" - Gabby Agbonlahor slams Liverpool star's performance in Manchester City draw

Former Premier League striker Gabriel Agbonlahor believes Fabinho was a weakness in Liverpool’s midfield when the Reds faced Manchester City on Sunday.

The Reds had to come from behind twice to salvage a 2-2 draw against the league leaders to stay within a point off them in the race for the title.

The Reds looked porous in midfield more often than not as the back four were tested several times in the game.

Agbonlahor explained that Manchester City were the better team in the game, and Jurgen Klopp's midfield looked poor.

Liverpool FC @LFC All the action from today's thrilling @PremierLeague meeting at the Etihad All the action from today's thrilling @PremierLeague meeting at the Etihad 🎥 https://t.co/nQelKmj6w2

Agbonlahor told Football Insider:

“For me, Man City were the better team. They switched off a couple of times. Kyle Walker is an outstanding right-back but maybe he will be kicking himself with how he switched off for Mane’s goal."

The former England international pointed out Fabinho’s lethargic display and said:

“Liverpool’s midfield was poor, they lacked legs. Fabinho was running like my Dad in centre-midfield. I’ve never seen anything like that. I thought he was more mobile but he looked tired and jaded. He let the midfield down."

He further added:

“Henderson did Ok but couldn’t get involved in the game. Thiago did some nice passes but wasn’t mobile enough. Matip has been good but he looked like he couldn’t run either. Liverpool’s defence looked very, very open.”

Liverpool will look to iron out the midfield issues and finish the season strongly

The Reds' defense has looked a little penetrable this season and their high defensive line has certainly not helped.

Thiago Alcantara’s presence has helped them recycle possession and open teams up in the attacking third, but he does not have the presence that Gini Wijnaldum offered.

Liverpool have still managed to compete on all fronts despite a few midfield deficiencies this season. But truth be told, the trio of Kevin de Bruyne, Rodri and Bernardo Silva can make any midfield look average.

Agbonlahor might perhaps be a bit harsh in his assessment of Fabinho, who has played a lot of games this season because of their involvement in so many competitions.

The Brazilian has been a key player for the Reds in the center of the park and will hope to finish the season strongly as Liverpool chase an unprecedented treble.

They will next face Benfica in the return leg of the Champions League quarterfinals tie today.

Edited by Diptanil Roy