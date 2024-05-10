"Running down the wing at the Bernabeu and winning the Ballon d'Or" - Podcaster tips Manchester United star to join Real Madrid 

UK podcaster Rory Jennings can envision Manchester United wonderkid Alejandro Garnacho moving to Real Madrid and becoming a Ballon d'Or winner. He argued that the Argentine teenager is superior to his teammate Kobbie Mainoo.

Jennings spoke on the 888sport's YouTube channel where several guests ranked their top five young players of the Premier League season. He explained why he rates Garnacho over Mainoo by talking up a potential switch to the Santiago Bernabeu:

"I'm the only one who's got Garnacho over Mainoo and can I just say why and you can probably tell me I'm wrong. The reason why is because I feel like as good as Mainoo is who's going to go on to have a glittering career, I feel like Garnacho in terms of what he could do, I could see a world where Garnacho is running down the wing at the Bernabeu."

Garnacho, 19, has shone for Manchester United amid a disappointing season for Erik ten Hag's side as a collective. He's registered nine goals and five assists in 46 games across competitions.

The five-cap Argentina international signed a new contract extension with United in April 2023. He's tied to the Old Trafford giants until 2028 but was linked with an exit before putting pen to paper.

Real Madrid were thought to be tracking Garnacho's progress and they appear to have been impressed with his ongoing season. Reports claim the La Liga giants' president Florentino Perez is interested in signing the former Atletico Madrid academy product.

Garnacho has become a protagonist for Manchester United and talk of a move to the Bernabeu speaks volumes of his development. That said, Carlo Ancelotti has a stacked pool of attackers such as Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo, Brahim Diaz, and the incoming Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

Manchester United's Alejandro Garnacho thinks Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior is the world's best

Alejandro Garnacho is a fan of the Real Madrid superstar.

Garnacho appears to be a massive admirer of Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior. He replied in the comments of an Instagram post from the Brazilian forward hailing him:

"Best player in the world."

Vinicius' post celebrated Los Blancos beating Bayern Munich 2-1 (4-3 aggregate) to reach the UEFA Champions League final on Wednesday (May 8). He was man-of-the-match at the Bernabeu. The Brazil international has been in red-hot form this season, registering 21 goals and 11 assists in 36 games across competitions.

Garnacho's debut Champions League campaign ended miserably as Manchester United bowed out in the quarterfinals. He wasn't able to showcase his talents during the knockout stages and managed one goal in six games.