Florentino Perez wants Real Madrid to sign Manchester United star, Erling Haaland also of interest: Reports

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez reportedly wishes to acquire the services of Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho (via The Hard Tackle).

Los Blancos are scheduled to face the Red Devils' local rivals, Manchester City, in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals. According to the aforementioned report, the Spanish giants will make use of their trip to Manchester to hold conversations with Garnacho.

The 19-year-old winger has enjoyed consistent starts this campaign, having made 38 appearances across competitions, bagging seven goals and four assists. Most recently, he produced the assist for Amad Diallo's winner in the 4-3 FA Cup quarter-final win against Liverpool on Sunday (March 17).

A move to Real Madrid would grant Garnacho the chance to compete for top honors year after year. Currently, Manchester United are struggling, placed sixth in the league and nine points behind the top four.

They were also knocked out of the UEFA Champions League following the completion of the group stage. However, Garnacho would have to compete with Brazilian superstar Vinicius Junior for a spot on his preferred left flank at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The same report also states that Perez is monitoring Manchester City striker Erling Haaland. Since arriving at the Etihad in the summer of 2022 for a reported €60 million, the Norway international has been amongst the best players in England.

He's scored 81 goals from 87 matches across competitions for the Cityzens. However, a move away seems unlikely for Haaland, given he's spent just about a year and a half so far with Manchester City.

Manchester United slap £50 million price tag on Mason Greenwood - Reports

Mason Greenwood

Manchester United loanee Mason Greenwood's spell at Getafe is nearing its completion. According to Football Transfers, the attacker is likely to leave Old Trafford despite certain members of the club being willing to let Greenwood rejoin the side.

The 22-year-old has seemingly drawn interest from popular Spanish clubs Atletico Madrid and Barcelona. During his stay at Getafe, Greenwood has notched up eight goals and five assists from 27 appearances across competitions.

Despite the interest, a deal for the English forward will not be cheap, and Football Transfers claim that the Red Devils will demand around £50 million for their player. To date, Greenwood has made 129 senior appearances for Manchester United across competitions, bagging 35 goals and 12 assists.