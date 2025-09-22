  • home icon
  • Ruud Gullit asks ‘are you ready for the Ballon d’Or?’ after Lamine Yamal wins 2025 Men’s Kopa Trophy, Barcelona ace responds with 3-word reply

Ruud Gullit asks ‘are you ready for the Ballon d’Or?’ after Lamine Yamal wins 2025 Men’s Kopa Trophy, Barcelona ace responds with 3-word reply

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 22, 2025 19:46 GMT
Ruud Gullit handed Lamine Yamal his 2025 Kopa Trophy

Barcelona star Lamine Yamal has betrayed his nervousness ahead of the announcement of the Ballon d'Or winner following his response to a question from Ruud Gullit. The 18-year-old forward emerged as the winner of the Kopa Trophy for a second year running after an impressive campaign.

As he handed the teenage sensation the Kopa Trophy, Dutch legend Gullit asked if he is ready for the winner of the Ballon d'Or to be revealed. The youngster replied with "I don't know" before laughing nervously and exiting the stage with his award, as per @BarcaUniversal.

Lamine Yamal won the Kopa Trophy, beating off competition from fellow youngsters Desire Doue, Pau Cubarsi, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Ayyoub Bouaddi, Rodrigo Mora, and Joao Neves. Kenan Yildiz, Estevao Willian, and Dean Huijsen were also among the nominees for the prestigious award. The Spain international played a key role for Barcelona as they won the LaLiga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de Espana titles during the 2024-25 season.

Yamal's Kopa Trophy triumph made it such that a Barcelona player has received the award in four of the last five editions, but the youngster's mind will be on the bigger prize. He is one of the leading names for the Ballon d'Or and is set to finish among the top ten nominees for the award this year.

Lamine Yamal will battle with former teammate Ousmane Dembele for the award after both players enjoyed an excellent season with their various teams. The Spaniard is aiming to become the youngest recipient of the prestigious award, having become the first 17-year-old to finish in the top ten of the award in 2024.

Lamine Yamal, Vicky Lopez keep Barcelona tradition ongoing in Kopa Trophy

Lamine Yamal and Vicky Lopez have emerged as the winners of the 2025 Kopa Trophy, ensuring that the award stays in the Catalan city of Barcelona. The pair of teenagers were voted as the best U-21 players in the world in the male and female categories after they each impressed for club and country.

Yamal won the award in 2024, following in the footsteps of teammates Pedri and Gavi, who won it in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The young forward has become the first player to retain the award, for which he remains eligible until 2027.

Spain international Vicky Lopez won the first-ever women's Kopa Trophy after finishing in second-place in the UEFA Women's Champions League and Euros this year. Hers and Yamal's victories further validates Barcelona as the world's best pipeline for young players.

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
