Ruud Gullit names PSG star as one player who could rival Barcelona's Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d'Or over the next decade

Football icon Ruud Gullit has named Desire Doue as a player who could compete with Barcelona's Lamine Yamal for the Ballon d’Or in the foreseeable future. These comments come after both players have played a significant role in helping their respective teams succeed this season.
In an interview with NEKO Deportes, Gullit named Doue as the player who could contend for the prestigious individual silverware with the Spaniard. He said (via PSGTALK):
“Aside from Lamine Yamal, who will win the Ballon d’Or in the next 10 years? Oh… that’s a tough question. I really like Doué from PSG. He’s young too, it could be him.”
While Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) were anticipated to struggle due to Kylian Mbappe's exit last summer, Doue and other attackers have been able to fill the void.
In the Ligue 1, where PSG have already been crowned champions, Doue's presence was key, having scored six goals and seven assists. Overall, the teenager has recorded 13 goals and 12 assists in 47 matches.
At 19, the French attacker's status and market value could witness a sharp rise if PSG manages to win the Champions League. If he remains consistent, he could become a force to reckon with in Ballon d’Or discussions in the coming years.
"I don't compare myself to anyone" - Barcelona's Lamine Yamal on comparison with Lionel Messi
Barcelona's attacking sensation Lamine Yamal has revealed that he does not compare himself with any player. The Spaniard added that he only concentrates on improving, and comparison is meaningless.
In a recent interview, the youngster spoke about his comparison with Lionel Messi. He said (via Barca Universalon X):
"I don't compare myself to anyone, much less Messi. I'll leave that to you. We focus on improving. The comparison is pointless. I admire him; he's the best in history."
Yamal has been the efficient force behind Barcelona's creativity and chances creation in the final third this season. In 48 fixtures across competitions, he has recorded 24 assists and scored 12 goals.
Yamal is in the Ballon d’Or discussion and could win the coveted award if Blaugrana win a treble this season (2024-25). They have already won the Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana. They sit atop the LaLiga table and will face Inter Milan in the Champions League semi-finals.