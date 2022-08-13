Ruud van Nistelrooy responds to possibility of Cody Gakpo leaving PSV amid interest from Manchester United

PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy has commented on speculation linking Cody Gakpo with a departure to Manchester United this summer, as per Metro.

Eindhovens Dagblad reports that Red Devils boss Erik ten Hag has made contact with the PSV star but a move for the player is yet to come to fruition.

Ten Hag is looking to bolster his attacking options and the winger is viewed as a cheaper alternative to Ten Hag's first-choice attacking signing, Ajax star Antony.

A £35 million bid from Manchester United has reportedly been weighed up with Gakpo keen on a move to the Premier League.

Red Devils legend Van Nistelrooy has commented on Gakpo's situation by praising the professionalism of the player.

He is quoted as saying:

"He keeps as far as possible away from that which causes noise in order to deliver a top performance. Cody is 23 years old and that is not always possible at that age, but for me he is someone who is always busy with his profession."

Touching on transfer speculation, he added:

"We will only talk about it when there is something concrete. We are working on his development as a player and how he can contribute to PSV."

The Dutch winger impressed for PSV last season with 21 goals and 15 assists in all competitions.

He was also named the Eredivisie 'Player of the Year' for a remarkable campaign on the left-side of PSV's attack.

Nottingham Forest are another side showing an interest in the Dutchman but they are yet to submit an official offer despite making enquiries.

Gakpo has four years left on his current deal at the Phillips Stadion.

Manchester United need attacking reinforcements

The Manchester United duo could do with more competition

Gakpo would provide Manchester United with some much-needed revitalization from the attacking side of the team.

Apart from Cristiano Ronaldo, there has been an extreme lack of goalscorers in attack, with Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho disappointing of recent.

The duo managed a joint ten goals between them last season.

Ronaldo could do with a winger that can help provide him with more assists and Gakpo is a capable hand.

The potential arrival of the speedy Dutch star may heighten speculation over the future of Rashford who is being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Given that Sancho has taken the right-hand berth of Ten Hag's side, Rashford is on the left but Gakpo would then rival the English forward for the role.

