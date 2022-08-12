"I don't want to lose him" - Ten Hag sends transfer message to Manchester United forward amid PSG interest

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag shared his thoughts on Marcus Rashford's potential exit from Old Trafford this summer, amid interest from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The England international is viewed as an important player by Ten Hag, with the Dutch manager reluctant to let go of the 24-year-old. During a press conference ahead of the upcoming Premier League fixture against Brentford on August 13, the manager said (via Manchester Evening News):

"He's a really important player, you have seen from the first day I'm here, I'm really happy with him, I don't want to lose him, he's definitely in our plans at Manchester United."

Rashford has been at Manchester United since the early age of seven, playing for the Red Devils' academy. The Englishman made his first-team debut in 2016 as an 18-year-old. He has 93 goals and 57 assists to his name in 303 appearances for the club across all competitions. Over the course of his career, he has been deployed on both sides of the field as well as centrally.

According to the Daily Mail, the Parisians have initiated an official move for the England international. The English outlet claims that representatives of the 24-year-old arrived in Paris recently to discuss a potential transfer with the PSG hierarchy.

However, the report also mentioned that Rashford is happy at the club and prefers to stay at Old Trafford this summer, having already informed the Premier League side's management. This presents an obstacle to the Ligue 1 side's transfer plans.

Manchester United boss provides update on Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Brenford clash

Ten Hag has provided an update on the availability of star forward Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the team's upcoming Premier League fixture against Brentford.

The Dutch manager has revealed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has had a 'good training week' with the Red Devils. However, the former Ajax boss is yet to confirm whether Ronaldo will feature in the starting XI against the Bees.

Ten Hag said during a press conference in Carrington (via Manchester Evening News):

"So he had a good training week, I thought he played a little bit longer than half an hour, he's had two half games and for the starting XI we will see tomorrow. My decision, I keep it."

Ronaldo began his top-flight career with the Red Devils in 2003, having completed a move from Sporting CP. He has since scored 142 goals and registered 62 assists in 330 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions.

