Ryan Giggs makes rare public appearance with girlfriend Zara Charles as Manchester United legend heads out for new haircut

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs was spotted with his girlfriend Zara Charles as the former winger headed out for a new hairdo. Giggs got a trim as his girlfriend waited outside.

The Manchester United legend was spotted wearing a black t-shirt, cream shorts, and sunglasses. His girlfriend wore an all-black outfit. The former footballer is still under trial over allegations of domestic violence against ex-girlfriend Kate Greville.

He is also accused of controlling and coercive behavior towards Greville between 2017 and 2020. His next appearance in court is due on July 31.

Ryan Giggs, though, is seemingly enjoying his time with current girlfriend Zara Charles. Their latest Cheshire outing caught the fans' attention. The United legend has rarely made public appearances in recent times.

Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs reacted to his trial last year

Given Ryan Giggs' reputation as a footballer, the allegations against him by ex-girlfriend Kate Greville was a much-discussed topic among football fans, who kept a keen eye on how the events of the case unfolded.

Giggs issued a statement last year after his trial. The court failed to reach a final decision on the matter, meaning the case got prolonged. The Manchester United legend said after his trial (via The Sun):

"After more than three weeks in court I am obviously disappointed that a retrial has been ordered. My not guilty plea remains in relation to all charges. I am confident that justice will eventually be done and my name will be cleared of all the allegations."

He added:

"I would like to thank my legal team, my mum, my children, my girlfriend Zara, as well as my closest friends, for their support throughout this period. I understand the level of interest and the scrutiny around this case but I would like to ask that my and my family's privacy is respected in the weeks and months ahead."

Before his relationship with Greville, the Welshman was married to Stacey Giggs. He also had two children together with her, namely Zachary and Liberty. Giggs has been in a relationship with Zara Charles since breaking up with Greville.

