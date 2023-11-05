Ryan Gravenberch makes Jurgen Klopp claim following summer move to Liverpool from Bayern Munich

Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch has suggested that Jurgen Klopp is a man of his word following his recent transfer from Bayern Munich.

Gravenberch, 21, was a subject of transfer speculation with a host of top European clubs in pursuit in the summer. He was said to be interested in leaving Bayern due to a lack of proper first-team minutes.

After months of speculation, the 11-cap Netherlands international secured a switch to Liverpool for around £34 million on the summer deadline day. He has started six of his 11 appearances so far this season.

During a latest interaction with Viaplay, Gravenberch was asked if Klopp keeps his promises better than people at his former team Bayern Munich. He responded with a smile (h/t HITC):

"Actually, yes."

An Ajax academy graduate, Gravenberch has made the most of his chances under Klopp this campaign. He has found the back of the net two times and recorded two assists in 490 minutes of first-team action.

During his short stint at Bayern Munich, the Dutch midfielder struggled to live up to his potential. After arriving from Ajax for an initial £16 million in 2022, he started six of his 34 appearances across all competitions. He managed to score just once and provide one assist for them.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp comments on Darwin Nunez's fine start to the season

Speaking to club media, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp shared his two cents on Darwin Nunez's spectacular run of form. He elaborated:

"It's the riddle of the life of a striker. You have a few goals already and it makes it easier. He always will miss chances but if you miss the first five before you score it doesn't feel great. Now he has had a good start to the season and he has scored fantastic goals, different goals, all kinds of goals. He's in a different moment."

Commenting on the Uruguayan's untapped potential, Klopp continued:

"The speed, the finishing skills, the desire he has... when he's fit he is really fit so he can go and go again. You just don't know where he will end up. He came in for really big money. It shows again that players need time. We forget that. People always say, 'How long will it take?' but Darwin is here and it's different. It's good for him."

Nunez, 24, has opened the ongoing 2023-24 season on an excellent note. He has scored seven goals and provided five assists in just 675 minutes of action, across 14 matches in all competitions for Liverpool.

Signed from Benfica in a potential £85 million transfer last summer, the right-footed striker struggled to find his feet in his first season at Liverpool. He scored 15 goals and registered four assists in 2365 minutes.