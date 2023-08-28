Ryan Gravenberch sends clear transfer message amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United

Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch has opened up about his future amid interest from Liverpool and Manchester United. The Dutch midfielder has admitted that he does not know where his future lies as we enter the final days of the summer transfer window.

When asked about reports linking him with an exit from the Allianz Arena, the Netherlands international said (via Liverpool Echo):

"I don‘t know what will happen in the next few days."

Gravenberch has fallen down the pecking order at Bayern, with manager Thomas Tuchel largely preferring Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich over the Dutch midfielder. He has registered just nine minutes on the pitch this season in the Bundesliga for the German outfit.

The former Ajax midfielder is understood to be vexed due to his lack of game time. Gravenberch started only three Bundesliga encounters for Bayern during the 2022-23 campaign.

As a result, an exit from Germany has been touted, with Liverpool and Manchester United reportedly interested in the midfielder's services. The Reds have been in contact with the player's camp, however, negotiations are yet to advance.

Manchester United, on the other hand, could offer the Bavarians a potential swap deal, according to Sky Germany. Bayern Munich are reportedly interested in signing Scott McTominay, who is struggling to find minutes on the pitch under the Dutch manager.

"I think by next Friday" - Journalist says Manchester United and Liverpool target 'wants to come to England'

Journalist Graeme Bailey has claimed that Gravenberch is intent on a move to the Premier League. The reporter insists that the Dutch midfielder will be signed by an English club before the summer transfer window closes.

He said on the Talking Transfers podcast:

"I did say watch out for Gravenberch because I thought he was still going to play a massive part in this window, not just for Liverpool... it could be United as well. He wants to come to England, the player wants to come. Thomas Tuchel, from what we're hearing, he's getting sick of Gravenberch's whinging."

Bailey then claimed that Bayern have placed a £20 million price tag on the midfielder and added:

"I think Gravenberch ticks a lot of boxes and the price to be permanent, I was told from our German sources £20 million, I was like, 'Wow.' Basically, they're getting their money back, that's all they paid Ajax. That would be a remarkable deal for Liverpool. I think by next Friday, he'll be a new Premier League signing."

The Red Devils signed Mason Mount from Chelsea this summer for £55 million. Manchester United are looking to rebuild their midfield and bring in further reinforcements before the transfer deadline.