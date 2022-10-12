 “S*x is life” – Sergio Ramos’ wife reveals doing it ‘every day’ with PSG superstar as she opens up on intimate love life 

Pilar Rubio, the wife of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender Sergio Ramos, has disclosed that she has s*x every day with her superstar husband.

Spanish model and TV presenter Rubio and former Real Madrid skipper Ramos have been together for over a decade. They married at Seville Cathedral back on June 15, 2019, and share four children together: Sergio, Marco, Alejandro, and Maximo.

In a candid interview with La Resistencia, the 44-year-old model opened up about how frequently she engaged in lovemaking with her 36-year-old husband over the last 30 days. Shocking presenter David Broncano, Rubio claimed that she did it with her husband of three years every day, except when they were in different geographical locations. She confessed (via The Mirror):

“We do it every day, except for the days when I am in Madrid. Today for instance, thanks to you, I can’t.”

When told that they were as amazing as Marvel superheroes Avengers for being so frequent despite having four young children at home, Rubio added:

“My children are in bed at 9.30pm. S*x is life.”

The stunning model also opened up about her bank balance, once again shocking Broncano. She said:

“I’m always a bit confused because of working in Spain and living in France but in the bank there’s €52,000.”

Considering Rubio has an estimated net worth of nearly £10million, her bank balance seemed alarmingly low. Understanding the confusion she had caused, Ramos’ wife clarified:

“I’m talking about the current account which is the one I saw.”

Sergio Ramos impresses in PSG’s Champions League draw with Benfica

PSG welcomed Group H rivals Benfica to the Parc des Princes for their Champions League matchday four clash on Tuesday night (October 11). PSG once again failed to get the better of the Portuguese outfit, settling for a 1-1 draw. Kylian Mbappe scored a first-half penalty for PSG before Joao Mario canceled it out with a spot kick of his own in the second 45.

Ramos started on the right side of Christophe Galtier’s three-man backline and produced an impressive performance. He was solid at the back, rarely misplaced passes, and effortlessly recovered the ball when needed.

Against Benfica, the Spaniard made nine recoveries, accurately delivered four of six long balls, completed 71 of 76 attempted passes, and made two blocks. Additionally, Ramos won four of five aerial duels, played four passes into the final third, and made two clearances.

