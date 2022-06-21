"S*x is very much off the menu unless ..." - Fans could face 7-year jail term in Qatar if caught having one-night stands during 2022 FIFA World Cup 

There's been a lot of controversy surrounding the upcoming FIFA World Cup which is set to be played in Qatar later this year amid the country's strict laws and customs. Things could get even tense, with fans now learning that they risk spending up to seven years in jail if caught having one-night stands during their stay in the country.

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup approaches, fans who plan to travel to Qatar to watch the tournament will need to pay close attention to the laws and customs of the country. One such law is that having s*x outside of marriage is totally banned.

More below: | World Cup fans could be sentenced to up to SEVEN YEARS in prison if they're caught having a one-night stand in Qatar.More below: 🔔 | World Cup fans could be sentenced to up to SEVEN YEARS in prison if they're caught having a one-night stand in Qatar.More below: https://t.co/ueJXvPUwC7

According to non-profit Human Dignity Trust, offenders could spend up to seven years behind bars if caught violating this law. Moreover, it's important to note that homosexuality is also prohibited in Qatar under the Penal Code 2004 and could also lead to a jail term of a similar length.

That has been buttressed by a police insider who told the Daily Star:

“S*x is very much off the menu, unless you are coming as a husband and wife team. There definitely will be no one-night stand at this tournament. There will be no partying at all really. Everyone needs to keep their heads about them, unless they want to risk ­being stuck in prison. There is essentially a s*x ban in place at this year’s World Cup for the first time ever. Fans need to be prepared.”

"If you want to express your views on the LGBT cause, do so in a society where it will be accepted. Do not come and insult an entire society. We will not change the religion for the 28 days." 🏳️‍ Abdullah Al Nasari, Head of Security at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar:"If you want to express your views on the LGBT cause, do so in a society where it will be accepted. Do not come and insult an entire society. We will not change the religion for the 28 days." 🏳️‍ Abdullah Al Nasari, Head of Security at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: "If you want to express your views on the LGBT cause, do so in a society where it will be accepted. Do not come and insult an entire society. We will not change the religion for the 28 days." 🏳️‍🌈🇶🇦 https://t.co/R86uI9h0iL

He continued:

“The drink and party culture after games, which is the norm in most places, is strictly prohibited, with very strict and scary consequences if you are caught. There is a feeling that this could be a very bad tournament ­indeed for fans.”

When will the 2022 World Cup kick off in Qatar?

Will the tournament produce a different experience in Qatar this year?

This year's FIFA World Cup is set to get underway on November 21 and run for 27 days. The tournament will conclude on December 18, when the final is scheduled to be played, which is just a week before Christmas.

Many top superstars will participate in the tournament, Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Robert Lewandowski, Karim Benzema, Neymar and Luka Modric. It remains to be seen how the tournament pans out.

