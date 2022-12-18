Sachin Tendulkar hints stars are aligning for Lionel Messi and Argentina ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup final against France

Lionel Messi and Argentina are one step away from winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup. They will have to deal with tough opponents in Kylian Mbappe and France, who are the current champions.

However, they will take some hope from legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who has hinted at a win for the Albiceleste. Tendulkar reacted to a tweet that showed similarities between the legendary batsman and Lionel Messi:

Sachin Tendulkar @sachin_rt



2022 ?



What do you think guys?



#FIFAWorldCup twitter.com/Cricketracker/… CricTracker @Cricketracker



Can Lionel Messi end his World Cup career on a high like the great Sachin Tendulkar?



A No.10 reaching a World Cup final after losing a final eight years ago. We have seen this before
Can Lionel Messi end his World Cup career on a high like the great Sachin Tendulkar?

Tendulkar notably wore the number 10 jersey and lost the Cricket World Cup final with India in 2003. He was the player of the match in the semi-finals of the 2011 Cricket World Cup eight years later, and he guided India to the final and won the coveted trophy in 2011.

Lionel Messi wears the number 10 jersey, and he lost the 2014 FIFA World Cup final with Argentina. Eight years have passed, just like in Tendulkar's case, and the legendary playmaker has secured the player of the match award in the semi-final against Croatia.

If the stars are indeed aligned, then Argentina will have reason to celebrate, as Lionel Messi could follow in Tendulkar's footsteps and secure the World Cup. The Albiceleste have not won the coveted global trophy in over 30 years, and they will be hoping that Messi can, against all odds, make it happen now.

France have a strong reason to secure another FIFA World Cup win, as the current champions have been on an enigmatic run of form in Qatar. Les Blues seem to have broken the champions' curse and are on track to defend their trophy with a win.

"It's more than Lionel Messi against Kylian Mbappe": Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni speaks ahead of FIFA World Cup final

The biggest match of the year will take place at the Lusail Stadium in Qatar, where either Argentina or France will go home with the most exclusive trophy in world football.

With Messi and Mbappe of Paris Saint-Germain set to face each other, Albiceleste coach Scaloni has warned against focusing on the duo. Speaking at a press conference ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup final, the manager said (via Vanguard):

"To stop Mbappe you need a collective effort. But France is more than just Mbappe. We need to focus on making a good game collectively. Sunday’s game is much more than Lionel Messi against Mbappe, it’s Argentina against France, it goes beyond that."

He added:

"We both have the necessary weapons so that the game can be decided by other players and not necessarily the two of them. Let’s hope it falls on our side, but there are plenty of players who can decide the game."

