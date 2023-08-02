"Sack Carlo", "This is a joke" - Fans react as Real Madrid announce starting XI to face Juventus in pre-season friendly

Real Madrid fans are unhappy with Carlo Ancelotti after seeing the team he has selected for their pre-season friendly against Juventus tonight (August 2).

Los Blancos take on the Old Lady at Camping World Stadium in Orlando and are looking to gain momentum ahead of the new season. Ancelotti's men have enjoyed a fruitful pre-season thus far that has seen them beat the likes of AC Milan and Manchester United. They did suffer a 3-0 demolition to Barcelona last time out and will want to bounce back with a good performance against the Serie A giants tonight.

However, Real Madrid fans aren't too impressed with the team Ancelotti has put out to face Juve. The Italian coach has selected Thibaut Courtois in goal, with Lucas Vasquez, Antonio Rudiger, Nacho Fernandez, and Fran Garcia in defense. Meanwhile, Luka Modric, Toni Kroos, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham have been selected in midfield with Joselu and Vinicius Junior in attack.

Nacho's inclusion is one that has particularly drawn the ire of fans as the veteran defender takes away valuable minutes for other younger talents. It is a strong lineup but one that doesn't allow those looking to shine pre-season to impress.

Despite the murmurs of discontent from fans, it's another opportunity for the likes of Garcia, Bellingham, and Joselu to continue getting to grips with their new team. The latter two have been particularly impressive with both on the scoresheet in a 2-0 win over the Red Devils weeks ago.

Nevertheless, some supporters have taken aim at Ancelotti for his selection. One fan wants the Italian to even be dismissed:

"Sack Carlo."

Another fan reckons the starting XI is a joke:

"This is a joke right."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Madrid's team to face Juventus in their pre-season friendly:

Rafael Benitez lauds new-boy Jude Bellingham while discussing Real Madrid's midfield evolution

Rafa Benitez has sung Jude Bellingham's praises.

Real Madrid will enter the new season with a changing of the guard of sorts in midfield. The likes of Kroos and Modric are in the latter stages of their careers and are passing the baton onto Camavinga and Tchouameni.

Meanwhile, Bellingham's arrival from Borussia Dortmund means Los Blancos have secured one of Europe's most exciting young talents. The English midfielder caught the eye throughout his time at Signal Iduna Park.

Former Real Madrid boss Rafa Benitez appears to be an admirer of Bellingham. He reckons the 20-year-old fits well in Ancelotti's side and also claims that Camavinga and Tchouameni are developing as strong replacements for Kroos and Modric. He said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Jude Bellingham fits at Real Madrid. The club is working on the likes of Camavinga, Tchouameni to replace Kroos and Modric. But of course they are still there, they can all learn from them.”

The pre-season has given Madrid fans an insight into what they can expect as their midfield transforms. Bellingham is already settled and looks set to play a big role for the La Liga giants next season.