"Sack everyone not named Musiala or Wirtz" "Luis Diaz you rock my world" - Twitter reacts as Germany slump to 2-0 defeat against Colombia

Germany's woeful June form continued as they suffered a 2-0 defeat to Colombia tonight (June 20). Liverpool attacker Luis Diaz and Juventus winger Juan Cuadrado were on the scoresheet as Los Cafeteros secured a famous win.

The sun barely shined at the Veltins Arena in Gelsenkirchen and neither did Hansi Flick's men. They were second-best throughout their international friendly against Colombia.

Flick's side conjured up just four shots to the visitors' 10 in a disappointing performance from next year's European Championships hosts. Their calamitous 2022 FIFA World Cup group-stage exit is seemingly still taking hold.

Fans had to wait until the second half for the opener which came through Diaz in the 54th minute. The Liverpool forward scored a peach of a header to put his Colombian side 1-0 up.

Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich then gave away a penalty in the 79th minute after handling in the box. Cuadrado stepped up and tucked away his spot kick in the 82nd minute.

The defeat means Die Mannschaft have failed to win in each of their last three fixtures. They were beaten 1-0 by Poland on June 16 and drew 3-3 with Ukraine four days earlier.

It has been a June to forget for the Germans who aren't showing any signs that they'll be among the favorites at Euro 2024. One fan was furious with their performance, tweeting:

"Sack everyone not named Musiala or wirtz."

Another fan heaped praise on Diaz:

"Luis Diaz you rock my world."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a poor performance from Germany as they suffered defeat on their home turf to Colombia:

TheSoccerGoal.com @The_Soccer_Goal @DFB_Team_EN The Euros are one year away. Gotta get things together.

Nathan @NathanEF5 @DFB_Team_EN Sack everyone not named Musiala or wirtz

Chris Graff @ChrisGraff47 @DFB_Team_EN I'm simply not watching the euro. Make a damn consistent lineup or get a new coach. This is like 98-06 all over again

Gaknez 🌶️ @gaknezz Luis Diaz you rock my world 🔥🇨🇴

🔴 The Red Debate 🎙 @TheRedDebate Ahhhhhh, Luis Diaz scoring is always a fun sight

Moyinoluwa🔥 @Daniel_21_6 Luis Diaz with the griddy, oh my dayss!!!🤩🤩

Germany boss Hansi Flick is under pressure amid his nation's woes

Hansi Flick's tenure in charge of the Germans hasn't been successful

Germany manager Hansi Flick is coming under increasing pressure following his side's 2-0 loss to Colombia. There is talk in the German media that the former Bayern Munich coach should be dismissed.

ESPN commentator Derek Rae has commented on the conversations occurring in Germany regarding Flick's position. He claims that Flick's Bayern replacement Julian Nagelsmann's name is being mentioned as a possible option. He tweeted:

"German media opinion pieces already out calling for Rudi Völler to act & dismiss Hansi Flick as Bundestrainer with the home Euro less than a year away. Julian Nagelsmann (successor to Flick at Bayern) mentioned as a possible alternative."

Flick was a massive success at Bayern before taking the national job in 2021. He won two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League. The Bavarians won 70 of his 86 games in charge at the Allianz Arena.

However, Flick's reign in charge of Die Mannschaft has paled in comparison. His men made a dismal exit from the World Cup last year in the group stages. He has overseen just 12 wins in 24 games and the mood in the German camp isn't a good one.

