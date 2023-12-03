"Sack everyone", "Ronaldo wasn't the problem, the problem was Ten Hag" - Twitter explodes as Manchester United lose 1-0 to Newcastle

Manchester United crashed to a 1-0 loss to Newcastle United in the Premier League on Saturday (December 2) and X, formerly Twitter, was bursting at the seams with all kinds of reactions.

Anthony Gordon was the scorer of the only goal of the game as the winger fired from close range in the 55th minute. Bruno Guimaraes released Kieran Tripper down the right and the latter sent in a cross for Gordon to tap home the easiest of finishes.

The Magpies were the better side throughout the game, mustering 22 shots, almost thrice as many as United (8), and keeping 59% possession. On a better day, the scoreline would've been much bigger as the Red Devils were outclassed at the St. James' Park.

This comes just days after Erik ten Hag's side relinquished a two-goal lead to Galatasaray in the Champions League to draw 3-3, and have now succumbed to their sixth top-flight loss of the campaign.

Fans vented out their frustrations on X, with one user labeling their performance "pathetic" before issuing a call to "sack everyone". Another supporter boldly claimed that Ten Hag is the problem, not Cristiano Ronaldo, who many perceived disrupted the side's rhythm during his second spell at the club.

Here are some of the best fan reactions to Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Newcastle United:

Manchester United's season continues to unravel

Better things were expected this term following a promising first season under Erik ten Hag. After all, Manchester United won the Carabao Cup, finished third in the Premier League, and were the runners-up in the FA Cup.

However, their campaign is unraveling at an alarming rate, with the side going through the motions in defense. In fact, the Red Devils are the only side in the league's top 10 with a negative goal difference (-1), having scored just 16 times but conceded 17.

Ten Hag, who seemed like the right man to restore Manchester United to its former glory, is now at the risk of losing his job. Languishing nine points behind leaders Arsenal, their title race could already be over, while their Champions League run is heading to a premature end too.

Last month, the Dutchman vowed to revive United's form and said he's a 'fighter'. It will be interesting to see how much the former Ajax manager delivers on that promise.