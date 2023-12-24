"Sack Pochettino before it's too late", "Sell Sterling pls" - Fans on X explode as Chelsea slump to a 2-1 defeat against Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers clinched a sensational 2-1 victory over a formidable Chelsea side on Sunday (December 24), leading the fans to react on social media platform X.

In a game where set-pieces played an important role, Mario Lemina emerged as Wolves' hero at the Molineux. His expertly executed header in the second half broke the deadlock, giving the hosts a much-deserved lead in the 51st minute. The goal came after several nerve-wracking moments for Chelsea, who struggled to contain the hosts' relentless pressure from corners.

Wolves' defense, on the other hand, stayed heroic for long periods. Toti Gomez and Craig Dawson were firm at the back, making vital blocks to help their side preserve the lead against the Blues.

Matt Doherty came off the bench and doubled Wolves' advantage in the dying minutes of the game. His first Premier League goal since his return to the club was a product of excellent teamwork, as Hugo Bueno's cross was deftly converted by Doherty.

However, the drama was far from over as Chelsea's new signing Christopher Nkunku scored his debut goal in the Premier League. His header in the sixth minute of stoppage time narrowed the gap, setting up a tense finale. Despite that late surge, Wolves held on valiantly to hold onto all three points, as the Blues left with nothing.

The aftermath saw fans pouring their emotions on X, with one stating:

"Sack Pochettino before it's too late"

Another added:

"Sell Sterling pls"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Chelsea's set their sights on Areola to solve goalkeeping concerns

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing West Ham United's Alphonse Areola as a potential addition to their squad in January, as per transfer insider Dean Jones (via Caught Offside).

They acquired Robert Sanchez from Brighton & Hove Albion for a substantial £25 million in the summer, but the move hasn't panned out as expected. His tenure between the posts has been marred by a concerning statistic - 26 goals conceded in just 16 Premier League appearances. This has cast doubts over his effectiveness in guarding the Blues' goal.

Amid these developments, there has been speculation around the west London side's interest in Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale. However, according to the report, West Ham's Areola is seen as a more viable and affordable option.

