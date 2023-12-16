“Sackable offence,” “Lost for words” - Chelsea fans slam ‘criminal’ Mauricio Pochettino for leaving 22-year-old out of line-up for Sheffield clash

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has opted for a significant reshuffle of the starting XI for the clash against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, December 16. The most notable change involves placing Enzo Fernandez on the bench, a decision that has ignited criticism from the Blues' fanbase on X.

This midfield shuffle comes in the wake of Pochettino's open critique of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez. The manager emphasized the duo's need for improvement, following drab performances that contributed to their consecutive away defeats to Newcastle United and Manchester United.

He said (via Chelsea True Blue):

“The relationship between them needs to improve, between them and individually. It’s going to be a process. They are young. The expectation is massive when you arrive. It’s not only the individual expectation but the collective expectation at a club like Chelsea. It is not easy… because they need to be part of the solution.”

Blues' lineup ahead of Sheffield United match

Despite Pochettino's rationale, the fans have remained unconvinced. This is because Fernandez has seen some impressive performances across 15 Premier League games this season.

Many believe that his overall form and contributions warrant a starting position, which has seen them take to X to question the manager's lineup choices. One fan described Pochettino's move as:

“Sackable offence”

Another fan wrote:

“Pochettino is using Gallagher to bench Enzo. Imagine Enzo in this lineup. I'm lost for words”

Here is a selection of the fans' tweets:

Chelsea prepare for home match at Sheffield United

The Blues are on the cusp of potentially suffering a third consecutive defeat - a first in the Pochettino era - as they prepare to take on Sheffield United. The upcoming encounter carries significant weight for them as they are desperate to reverse their current downtrend.

The team's recent performances, particularly last weekend's 2-0 loss to Everton at Goodison Park, have cast a shadow over the Bridge. This defeat was particularly stinging, as it came against a team battling relegation. Chelsea's vulnerabilities were laid bare in this encounter, with Abdoulaye Doucoure and Lewis Dobbin capitalizing in the second half to seal Everton's victory.

Compounding their challenges, Chelsea's defensive lineup has been further depleted due to injuries sustained in the clash with Everton. Reece James, Robert Sanchez and Marc Cucurella all had to be subbed off against the Toffees.

This situation presents bottom-placed Sheffield United with a golden opportunity to capitalize on Chelsea's defensive issues and extend their woes.