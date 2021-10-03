“Sackable offence from Solskjaer” - Manchester United manager slammed for benching Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton 

Manchester United had a rather unpleasing afternoon on Saturday after failing to register a win against Everton. To everyone's surprise, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer named Cristiano Ronaldo amongst the substitutes, which has caused a massive ripple on the internet.

So much so that former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes the Norwegian manager's decision to do so was a "sackable offense."

This is what the 34-year-old forward had to say on the subject:

"It was a sackable offence not to start Ronaldo from Solskjaer. You look at Manchester United, you are playing Everton. Everton has been in good form this season. You need your strongest team to go out there and beat Everton."

The forward iterated how Cristiano Ronaldo, Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba should've started for Manchester United for their game against the Toffees.

In addition, he was unhappy with Ole's attitude towards the final moments of the game. The gaffer looked rather jovial at ending the game with a draw at Old Trafford. This shouldn't have been the case while going into the international break.

Gabby Agbonlahor concluded:

“Was that reaction from Ronaldo walking off the pitch after the game, not shaking anyone’s hand, not even acknowledging Townsend when he walked off, that was someone who was annoyed he wasn’t started. He’s in that squad to win the league for Manchester United, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is not going to win the league.”

Former Manchester United defender, Rio Ferdinand comes to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's rescue

Ole's decision to bench Ronaldo has put him in turbulent waters with scores of fans asking for him to be sacked.

However, forward Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand feels that fans and players need to show a little more patience.

The Red Devils have won just two of their six games across all competitions. They have looked rather colorless since their loss to Aston Villa the previous weekend.

Not only did they miss the chance to go top of the Premier League, but they dropped points for the second consecutive league match at home.

Rio Ferdinand, on the flip side, feels that Manchester United have the strength, the mindset and the players to turn things around in subsequent games.

Whether or not that happens remains to be seen as the players take a break from club football to focus on international duties.

