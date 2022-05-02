"Sad thing is he loves this club" - Chelsea forward's father posts cryptic post about future with Thomas Tuchel's team

Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic's father Mark Pulisic took to Twitter to express his frustration about his son's reduced game time and uncertain future at Stamford Bridge. He reiterated his son's love for the club, adding that he has a 'big six months ahead' of him before deleting the tweet.

The USMNT forward has started just ten Premier League games this season, featuring 19 times overall. He has scored five goals and made one assist. Last season, he started 18 league games, making 27 appearances.

Christian Pulisic's reduced game time has arguably been due to the resurgence of Timo Werner and the good performances of Mason Mount and Kai Havertz.

Pulisic was once again on the bench in Chelsea's shock 1-0 defeat against Everton in the Premier League on Sunday (May 1). He came on for Cesar Azpilicueta in the 68th minute but couldn't impact the game. After the match, his father took to Twitter and wrote (via Goal.com):

“The sad thing is he loves this club, teammates, and London.… puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy…big six months ahead.”

There hasn't been any suggestion of Pulisic leaving the club. However, if his game time continues to decline, he might consider his options, with the FIFA World Cup in Qatar at the end of the year.

Chelsea's indifferent form continues

The Blues have now won just two of their last five Premier League games. Since their exit from the UEFA Champions League in the quarterfinals against Real Madrid, they have looked far from their best.

They were beaten 4-2 by Arsenal in the Premier League, where the Blues defence committed many mistakes. They then beat West Ham United 1-0, courtesy of a Pulisic goal in the 90th minute before drawing 1-1 at Manchester United before losing against relegation-threatened Everton.

Despite the defeat, Chelsea remain third in the Premier League table, three points above fourth-placed Arsenal. A top four spot, while likely, isn't yet confirmed, though.

The Blues face Wolverhampton Wanderers on May 7 (Saturday) and Leeds United on May 11 (Wednesday) in the league. They will then take on Liverpool in the FA Cup final on May 14.

