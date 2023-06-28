Sadio Mane breaks silence on punching Leroy Sane after Bayern Munich star was left with a bloodied lip

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane believes that his physical altercation with teammate Leroy Sane was just a 'small problem', which was solved quickly. He also talked about his future at the club, saying he is hoping to stay at the German club.

Mane reportedly punched Sane after Bayern's loss to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League in the recently concluded season. The Senegal star was eventually banned for a match and handed a £250,000 fine by Bayern Munich.

Speaking about the incident for the first time, Mane said that it was something that could have happened with anyone. He added that the matter was resolved swiftly. He was quoted by Daily Mail as saying:

"This kind of things can happen. It happened. We were able to solve this small problem. Sometimes it's good to solve problems, but maybe not in this way. It's behind us now. We'll try to fight together to help the club achieve its goals next season."

When quizzed about his future at Bayern Munich, he added:

"I'm on vacation with the family. It was a very complicated season, it happens. It wasn't a surprise, I expected things to be a bit complicated. It's normal. I love challenges, and Bayern is a big challenge. It's up to me to do everything to meet this challenge."

Sadio Mane continued:

"God willing. If everything goes well, I'm going to return to Bayern."

The forward was signed by the Bundesliga champions last summer from Liverpool. He played 38 matches for the German side and scored 12 goals while assisting six times.

Sadio Mane on the transfer list at Bayern Munich

BILD have reported that Sadio Mane is among the players Bayern Munich are looking to sell this summer. The German side are trying to trim down their squad and are looking to add fresh faces for Thomas Tuchel to work with.

Leroy Sane, Serge Gnabry, Bouna Sarr, Alexander Nubel, Marcel Sabitzer and Benjamin Pavard are the other players who have been put on the list by the Bundesliga champions. Sadio Mane has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia this summer with Al-Ettifaq reportedly looking to sign him.

El Nacional have linked him with Real Madrid this summer as the Los Blancos are looking for a Karim Benzema replacement.

