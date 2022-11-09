Sadio Mane faces 2022 FIFA World Cup scare after limping off for Bayern Munich against Werder Bremen

Bayern Munich attacker Sadio Mane faced an injury scare ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the Senegal international was forced off the field after only 19 minutes during the Bavarians' 6-1 home win against Werder Bremen in the Bundesliga.

Mane started for Julian Nagelsmann's side and assisted Jamal Musiala for the opening goal in the sixth minute. However, he was replaced by Leroy Sane after limping off the pitch. Mane couldn't continue despite receiving treatment from the medical team on the field.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Sadio Mane comes off for Bayern just 20 minutes into the match due to an apparent injury.



Anthony Jung equalized for the visitors in the tenth minute. Serge Gnabry scored two and Leon Goretzka scored one in the span of six minutes to keep clear daylight between Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen.

Gnabry completed his hat-trick in the 82nd minute before Mathys Tel added another to compound Bremen's misery two minutes later.

Sadio Mane has been crucial for Nagelsmann's team since joining from Liverpool at the start of the season. In 23 games across competitions, Mane has scored 11 goals and provided four assists for the Bavarians. His numbers have helped the club sit first in the league with 31 points from 14 games after a few hiccups early on in the season.

His injury scare will keep Senegal fans anxious. The reigning African Cup of Nations champions are set to start their campaign in Qatar against the Netherlands on November 21. They are set to face the host, Qatar, on November 25 in Group A. Their penultimate group fixture will take place on November 29 against Ecuador.

Bayern Munich star Sadio Mane's former teammate Roberto Firmino reacted to 2022 FIFA World Cup snub

Sadio Mane's former teammate Roberto Firmino won't be a part of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Bayern Munich winger Sadio Mane's former Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino was shockingly left out of Brazil's 26-man squad for the 2022 FIFA World cup by Tite.

The Liverpool talisman has now reacted to the snub as he posted an emotional message on his Instagram. Firmino wrote (via GOAL):

"Passing by to say thank you for all the lovely messages, The World Cup is a dream for every player and with me it wouldn't be any different. Yesterday things didn't go the way I imagined or dreamed for my life but I can look back and have a grateful heart to God that he has already allowed me to live that dream as well as so many others."

Brazil, meanwhile, will kick off their campaign against Serbia on November 24.

