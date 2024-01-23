Sadio Mane responds hilariously as reporter tries to get Liverpool legend to dedicate goal to newly-married wife Aisha Tamba

Liverpool legend Sadio Mane responded with humor in a post-match interview following Senegal's 3-1 victory over Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations. Mane, who recently married 18-year-old Aisha Tamba, faced an unexpected question from a reporter about dedicating the goal he scored during the game to his new wife.

According to the Daily Mail, the reporter asked:

"Who do you dedicate your goal (to)?"

Mane laughed at this and replied:

"I dedicate it to Cheikhou Kouyate. I know where you want to get at."

Mane opted to dedicate his goal to his teammate, who had to leave the AFCON camp due to his father's funeral. However, this came as a surprise to those who were expecting him to mention his newlywed wife, mostly because this is Mane's first goal since their wedding.

Discussing the goal itself, the Liverpool legend explained (via Daily Mail):

"I used to tell my team members that during these kinds of counter-attacks, all African defenders just rush to the first post. That’s why I made one step forward and came backward to be alone in the penalty area. And… I just needed to shoot on target and score the goal, because the ball is faster than the goalkeeper. That’s what I did."

Mane's goal came deep in injury time after Ismaila Sarr had scored the opener for Senegal early on, and they doubled the lead with Habib Diallo's effort. Cameroon looked like they were on a comeback, as Jean-Charles Castelletto scored a consolation goal in the 83rd minute, but Mane's effort sealed the win for the Teranga Lions.

Manager Jurgen Klopp reflects on not wanting to sign Sadio Mane for Liverpool

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has discussed his initial hesitation about signing Sadio Mane, which he eventually overcame to bring the forward to Anfield in 2016.

Speaking in the 2020 documentary "Made in Senegal," Klopp reflected (via Mirror):

"I remember my first encounter with Sadio. It was in Dortmund. There was a really young guy sitting there. His baseball cap was askew, the blond streak he still has today. He looked like a rapper just starting out. I thought, 'I don't have time for this.' Our team back then really wasn't bad. I needed someone who could handle not being a starter at the very beginning, someone I could develop."

Despite these initial reservations, though, Klopp changed his perspective on Mane:

"I'd say I have a pretty good feeling for people, but was I wrong. I followed his further career and continuing success in Salzburg. In Southampton, he just dominated."

Mane went on to score 120 goals for Liverpool in 269 appearances, providing 48 assists along the way. He was also important in winning the Reds' Premier League title, Champions League trophy and Club World Cup. After his Anfield stint, he played for Bayern Munich for a year before joining Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.