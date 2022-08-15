Sadio Mane shows his class with heartwarming gesture as he sends personalized gifts to 150 Liverpool employees

According to noted journalist Christian Falk, Bayern Munich’s Sadio Mane sent a personalized gift to 150 Liverpool employees.

Mane left Liverpool after spending six years at the club. During this time, he won every trophy imaginable including both the Premier League and the Champions League.

Mane scored 120 goals in 269 appearances for the Reds and communicated his intention to leave after Liverpool lost the UCL final to Real Madrid last season.

Christian Falk @cfbayern Sadio Mané sends 150 packages to the employees of TRUESadio Mané sends 150 packages to the employees of @LFC from the cleaning lady to the security guard, everyone gets a chocolate with a portrait of Sadio and a handwritten card #PodcastBayernInsider TRUE✅ Sadio Mané sends 150 packages to the employees of @LFC from the cleaning lady to the security guard, everyone gets a chocolate with a portrait of Sadio and a handwritten card #PodcastBayernInsider

The Reds had him under contract until the end of 2023 but they chose to cash in on him in a $43 million deal. Bayern paid out $34 million as a fixed fee while $6 million is part of add-ons, and $3 million dependant on Mane’s performances for Bayern in the first season.

Regardless, the Senegalese winger still holds the Reds in high regard and sent personalized gifts to 150 club employees.

The gift includes a portrait of Mane along with chocolates and a handwritten card. It has been delivered to every Liverpool employee right from the security guards to the cleaning lady.

Liverpool might still miss the impact of Sadio Mane despite having a strong transfer window

B/R Football @brfootball Sadio Mané sent chocolates, a portrait of himself and a handwritten card to 150 Liverpool employees to say thank you after his six years with the club, according to @cfbayern Sadio Mané sent chocolates, a portrait of himself and a handwritten card to 150 Liverpool employees to say thank you after his six years with the club, according to @cfbayern ❤️ https://t.co/dmGc4zLOpd

The Reds have added Darwin Nunez to an attack that was screaming out for a striker in recent years. However, the loss of Sadio Mane has already made an impact on the team. While Luis Diaz has proved to be able left winger, he simply does not have the same kind of impact that Mane had.

Mane was the senior goalscorer apart from Mohammed Salah and added an extra dimension for the Reds. He was a constant outlet who could hurt opponents at a given notice and his finishing ability allowed the Reds to operate at a high level without an out-and-out striker.

Now, while the goals might have been replaced in the form of Nunez, Liverpool are missing an expansive presence on the left, something which was apparent in their 2-2 draw to Fulham.

Manchester City, their biggest rivals, have taken an air of invincibility after the addition of Erling Halland and the Reds might struggle to keep up this season.

Still, with a few weeks left to go for the transfer window, Jurgen Klopp will be optimistic and will be looking to find a quick solution. The Reds will face Manchester United at Old Trafford next.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat