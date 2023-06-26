Sadio Mane voted winner of embarrassing Bundesliga poll after debut season with Bayern Munich

Sadio Mane was named the Bundesliga's biggest disappointment of the season in a recently conducted poll. The Senegalese had joined Bayern Munich from Liverpool in the summer of 2022.

He scored 12 goals and provided six assists in 38 games across competitions in his first season with the Bavarians in what was an underwhelming campaign. Mane was also involved in a dressing room bust-up with teammate Leroy Sane.

Overall, it was not Mane's most memorable campaign. He has now been named the biggest disappointment of the Bundesliga season, getting 41.7% of the votes, as per LFC Transfer Room.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Sadio Mane has been voted the 'biggest disappointment' of the season in the Bundesliga after leaving Liverpool last summer. 🫣 Sadio Mane has been voted the 'biggest disappointment' of the season in the Bundesliga after leaving Liverpool last summer. ❗️Sadio Mane has been voted the 'biggest disappointment' of the season in the Bundesliga after leaving Liverpool last summer. 🇸🇳 🫣 https://t.co/6Ay1AO5SWS

Sadio Mane was a key player for Liverpool during his time at Merseyside. He scored 120 goals and provided 48 assists in 269 games across competitions. However, Mane has failed to replicate the same form for Bayern.

Thomas Tuchel defended Sadio Mane after bust up with Leroy Sane

Sadio Mane allegedly punched his teammate Leroy Sane in the dressing room after the Bavarians' UEFA Champions League quarterfinal loss to Manchester City.

Mane was handed a hefty fine, as well as a suspension, for his actions. Manager Thomas Tuchel, though, backed Mane after the incident (via ESPN):

"I am his first lawyer and his first defender. I've known him for so long, and I know his entourage. He has my full support. He had that before, and he still has it after this mistake that he has made. Everyone has the right to make a mistake. It went against the team's code of conduct. That's clear."

Mane's future in the Bundesliga has been a subject of speculation recently. The 31-year-old, though, is expected to stay at the club next season. Tuchel will hope that Mane can better his on-field performances, as he can still be a massive player for the German giants.

Poll : 0 votes