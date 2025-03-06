“Salah can’t actually receive the ball and complete a pass without having a turnover” - Pundit delivers verdict on Liverpool superstar after PSG loss

Pundit Alejandro Moreno delivered his verdict on superstar forward Mohamed Salah's performance in Liverpool's 1-0 win over Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in the first leg of their UCL Round of 16 clash on Wednesday, March 5. The Venezuelan claimed that he could not understand why the Reds' attack played so carelessly, singling out the Egyptian's dismal outing.

Salah has been one of the best players in the world this season, with 30 goals and 22 assists in 39 appearances before the game against PSG. However, at the Parc des Princes, the 32-year-old was stifled by the Parisians' defense and was a mere passenger for most of the game.

Salah failed to create a single chance, did not complete a dribble (0/4) or a cross (0/2), lost all eight of his duels and was dispossessed three times (stats via FotMob). After the game, Moreno lashed out at Liverpool's attack, with particular emphasis on the Egyptian winger's inability to keep possession.

Speaking on ESPN, the 45-year-old said:

"It is difficult to understand why players of such experience like Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mohamed Salah don't understand what's needed from them in this specific game given how the match was going. When the ball is cleared out to them, their first priority is to hang on to that ball and allow the team to get forward so that you can take this game to the middle and attacking third."

"Instead, Jota is running with the ball into four and five PSG defenders. Instead, Mohamed Salah can't actually receive the ball and complete a pass without having a turnover. Luis Diaz was also going into challenges and doing flick-ons and back heels to nobody because they are not able to hold on to the ball," Moreno added.

Harvey Elliott's 87th-minute strike has given Liverpool a slight advantage before the return leg against PSG at Anfield, which will be played on March 11.

"Absolute daylight robbery" - Liverpool icon makes claim about 1-0 UCL win over PSG

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol claimed that the 1-0 win for Arne Slot's side over PSG in the UCL Round of 16 was an 'absolute daylight robbery'.

Second-half substitute Harvey Elliott's strike was the only shot on target for Slot's side as opposed to PSG's 10 shots on target. Reds shotstopper Alisson Becker made nine outstanding saves to keep the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Ousmane Dembele and Bradley Barcola at bay, earning his side a historic victory.

Nicol, who made 458 appearances (45 goals, 46 assists) as a right-back during the Reds' golden generation in the 1980s, lambasted his former side on ESPN FC. The 63-year-old Scot said:

"I have never seen this team under Slot lose the ball and give the ball away and look as if they had no idea what they’re doing in this game, it was absolutely mind-blowing. All we told is that this Liverpool side is the best in Europe, I tell you what, they weren’t tonight, they were awful, absolute daylight robbery."

Up next, Liverpool will be in action against Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday, March 8

