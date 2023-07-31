“Salah disrespected once again”, “This isn’t right” - Liverpool fans unhappy as Reds name new captain and vice-captain 

Liverpool fans were left unhappy after manager the Reds named Virgil van Dijk as the team's new captain and Trent Alexander-Arnold as the vice-captain. Some fans on Twitter think that Mohamed Salah, one of the team's best performers over the years, should have been among the captains.

Jordan Henderson, the Merseysiders' captain since 2015, left the club to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq earlier this month. Van Dijk, the team's defensive leader, has now been named the club captain. Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, is the new vice-captain.

Fans reacted to the news, with one of them writing on Twitter:

"Salah disrespected once again."

Another fan opined:

"This isn't right I would have preferred Salah as Vice."

Since joining Liverpool from AS Roma in 2017, Salah has been the team's outstanding attacker. He has scored 186 goals and provided 79 assists in 305 matches for the Merseysiders. Hence, his not being named as the vice-captain is frustrating to see for some fans.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions after Liverpool named their captains for the upcoming season:

Upset for Salah though @LFC Trent viceUpset for Salah though

PASCAL💫 @pascalsuave2 @LFC Good choice and I also hope Salah is among the leadership too.

DiVine @BigKop9 @LFC This isn't right I would have preferred Salah as Vice

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk happy to see Trent Alexander-Arnold named vice captain

Virgil van Dijk is happy to see Trent Alexander-Arnold named Liverpool's new vice-captain. The central defender thinks that the responsibility can help the Englishman reach a new level in his career.

Alexander-Arnold has been a mainstay in Jurgen Klopp's side in recent years. The 24-year-old has made 273 appearances for the Merseyside club, scoring 16 goals and providing 72 assists.

Speaking about Alexander-Arnold being named as the vice-captain, Van Dijk said (via the Reds' website):

“It’s a proud moment for him obviously and his family. I think he’s in a phase now where he has to make that transition of becoming a big leader for the football club. I think he will make those steps."

"And with the help obviously of myself and the others, Robbo, Ali, Mo, obviously the manager, he can make the next step."

The Reds are looking to bounce back this season after finishing fifth in the Premier League last term. They missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification as a result and will compete in the UEFA Europa League.