"Salah is the GOAT", " Best PL team to ever play Europa League" - Fans react as Liverpool destroy Sparta Prague in UEL last 16

Liverpool made a mockery of Sparta Prague with a 6-1 (11-2 aggregate) win to secure their place in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals on a night Mohamed Salah made history.

Jurgen Klopp's Reds completely dominated Sparta and could have scored even more on the night (March 14). They ran riot in the first 15 minutes thanks to some calamitous defending from the visitors at Anfield.

Liverpool's first goal arrived in the seventh minute through the in-form Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan striker calmly stroked the ball past Sparta's Danish goalkeeper Peter Vindahl Jensen after a clever pass from Dominik Szoboszlai.

Bobby Clark popped up with his first-ever senior goal a minute later after a terrible piece of defending from Ladislav Krejci. Salah pounced on the Czech defender's loose ball and found the 19-year-old who finished with aplomb.

The Reds took a 3-0 lead in the 10th minute through Salah who made history. Czech left-back Jaroslav Zeleny had the ball taken off him by Clark who played the ball to his Egyptian teammate who made no mistake with a fierce finish.

The 31-year-old became the first player in Liverpool history to hit at least 20 goals in seven consecutive seasons. This one was put on a plate for him by the beleaguered visitors.

Klopp's men were wreaking havoc and grabbed a fourth four minutes later. Salah turned provider, playing Cody Gakpo in and the Dutch attacker tapped home from close range.

Sparta grabbed a consolation goal in the 42nd minute through Serbian midfielder Veljko Birmancevic. It was the only positive Brian Priske could take from a night to forget on Merseyside for his Czech side.

Liverpool toyed with the visitors in the second half and Dominik Szoboszlai made it 5-1 in the 48th minute. The Hungarian playmaker's strike beat Vindahl after taking a nick off Krejci.

Gakpo put the icing on the cake for the Reds in the 55th minute to ensure his side made history tonight. The Dutchman was on hand to guide the ball home after Vindahl denied Harvey Elliott.

Liverpool's 6-1 win was their biggest result of the season and they also wrote themselves in the Europa League history books. They drew level with Lyon by recording the second-highest knockout stage win in the competition's history.

Klopp's side marched onto the quarterfinals. They also prepared for Sunday's (March 17) FA Cup quarterfinal showdown with Manchester United in the best way possible.

One fan hailed the hosts' record-setter after his excellent performance:

"Salah is the GOAT."

Another fan lauded Klopp's Reds:

"This Liverpool team is the best PL team to ever play in the Europa League hands down."

Mohamed Salah puts his Liverpool goalscoring feats down to his mindset

Mohamed Salah has been scoring goals for fun.

Salah has become an Anfield hero during his seven years with the Reds. The Egyptian superstar is the Premier League giants' fifth all-time top scorer with 205 goals and 89 assists in 335 games across competitions.

The former AS Roma forward broke yet another record tonight which shouldn't surprise anyone given his prolific spell at Liverpool. He also became the first player in history to outscore three Premier League teams in the 2017-18 season with 32 goals.

Salah explained that his mindset has led to his goalscoring prowess at Anfield. He told the Men in Blazers podcast:

"You visualize your goals before they happen. 90 per cent of my goals or even more are because of that."

The Egypt international is Liverpool's top scorer this season with 20 goals and 13 assists in 31 games across competitions. He's helped take Klopp's side one step closer to an unprecedented quadruple.