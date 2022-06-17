"Salah was passing, a bit sad" - Rodrygo reveals what Real Madrid's Luka Modric told Liverpool's Mohamed Salah after Champions League final 

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo has shared what Luka Modric said to Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah after their Champions League final win over the Reds in Paris. The Croatian told Salah to try again next time.

Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 in the final at the Stade de France in Paris on May 28. Vinciur Jr.'s goal was enough to secure them a record-extending 14th Champions League title.

After the final, Los Blancos provided a guard of honour for the Reds as they went up to receive their medals. As Salah went through the guard, he was understandably disappointed.

Rodrygo recalled the incident and shared what Modric told Salah. The Brazilian said (via Podpah):

"After the [Champions League] final ended we did the corridor for the Liverpool players. Salah was passing, a bit sad, and Modrić said 'next time you try again'."

In a repeat of the 2018 final, which Los Blancos won 3-1, the record champions needed only a solitary goal this time.

After the Reds learnt they would face Los Blancos in the final, Salah expressed his desire for revenge. Some fans believe Modric's comment was a dig at the Egyptian for that.

However, others believe it was just a show of sportsmanship by the Los Blancos midfielder.

Liverpool target could leave Real Madrid

As per SPORT, the Reds were among the 'main bidders' in the race to sign Real Madrid forward Marco Asensio in February. However, the rumours have died of late.

The Spaniard's contract with the Spanish giants expires in 2023, but he's yet to sign a new deal. The Merengues could look to cash in on him this summer instead of letting him go for free next year.

Asensio is also keeping his options open for now, as he said (via Empire of the Kop):

“We will see what I will do with my future. Renew or leave Real Madrid? I think there are three possibilities, there is also the option to stay and fulfil my contract year.”

Asensio joined Los Blancos from Espanyol in 2016. He has scored 49 goals and made 24 assists in 235 appearances for them.

As per the aforementioned report, Asensio could be available for around €50-60 million.

