“Salah has played them” – Gary Neville reacts as Liverpool superstar pens contract extension

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has aimed a dig at Liverpool after the Reds tied Mohamed Salah down to a new contract.

Salah has been a critical player for Liverpool since joining them from AS Roma for £34 million in 2017. He has scored 156 goals and provided 63 assists from 254 appearances across all competitions for the Reds, while helping them win six trophies, including the Premier League and the UEFA Champions League.

However, there were major doubts about the Egypt international's future at Anfield ahead of the summer. The winger's previous contract had just one year remaining on it and talks over a new deal proved unsuccessful for a while.

There were concerns that Salah could leave the Merseyside-based club on a free transfer next year. Liverpool, though, gave their fans a surprise treat by announcing the 30-year-old's contract extension on Friday.

Salah has put pen to paper on a new three-year deal with the Reds that would see him stay at the club until 2025. He will now earn £350,000 per week at Anfield, according to The Athletic.

Supporters were delighted to see the Egyptian finally put an end to speculation over his future. Neville, though, feels the forward has 'played' Jurgen Klopp's side. The Manchester United great wrote on Twitter:

"Salah has played them hasn’t he?"

Many believe Neville is referring to Salah's alleged new wages in his Tweet. Earning £350,000 per week would make the former Chelsea winger the highest paid player in Liverpool's history.

What did Liverpool boss Klopp say about Salah's contract extension?

Liverpool manager Klopp was among those who were delighted with Salah extending his contract with the Reds. The German tactician said:

"He belongs with us I think. This is his club now. I have no doubt Mo's best years are still to come. And that's saying something, because the first five seasons here have been the stuff of legend. It is just great news. It makes me smile thinking about it. He stays with us for longer and it means we can achieve more together. Fitness-wise, he's a machine – in the most incredible shape. He works hard on it and he gets his rewards."

Salah, who is now expected to stay at Anfield until at least he is 33 years old, will be determined to win more trophies with the Reds.

