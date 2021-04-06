Salah did not tell any lies: Nacho on striker's comments on the gap between Liverpool and Real Madrid

In an interview with Marca ahead of Real Madrid and Liverpool's Champions League quarter-finals first leg clash, Nacho commented on Mohamed Salah’s recent remarks about the two teams. He also spoke about the highly-anticipated game, Liverpool's attack, and his future at the club.

Real Madrid and Liverpool lock horns later tonight in what will be their first meeting since Madrid claimed a 3-1 win to lift the Champions League title in 2018.

Speaking ahead of the game, Mohamed Salah revealed that the gap between Real Madrid and Liverpool had been closed since their last meeting three years ago.

🏆 Two European giants collide. Madrid or Liverpool? #UCL pic.twitter.com/fBF0ORJ70g — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) April 6, 2021

Nacho has now come out to agree with Salah’s claim, stating that both Real Madrid and Liverpool are now on the same level.

"Salah did not tell any lie to MARCA," Nacho said. "Since that final, we have lost Cristiano and they are champions. But there is not that much difference. We enter the tie in a very good way. We are focused on our job."

Nacho further revealed that this was the best period of his career, expressing his delight at the way he had played for Real Madrid this season.

"It may be the best period of my career. I have a confidence that I have never felt before. This is a dream and I hope this confidence on the field lasts, which is what a player wants,” Nacho added.

The Spanish defender has enjoyed an impressive season so far with Real Madrid. He has made 16 appearances for the Los Blancos in the La Liga and has featured four times in the Champions League.

Advertisement

Real Madrid and Liverpool meet again in the Champions League

Real Madrid v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid and Liverpool will square off in what is a highly-anticipated contest at the Estadio Alfredo di Stefano tonight. This is the first of their two-legged quarter-final clash and both sides will be looking to grab the crucial win and place one foot firmly in the semi-finals.

BREAKING: Real Madrid announce Raphael Varane has tested positive for coronavirus this morning.



They'll be without him AND Sergio Ramos against Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/AJhyTBeeu6 — Goal (@goal) April 6, 2021

Liverpool head into this tie with a lot of confidence after securing an impressive 3-0 win over Arsenal over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have suffered a major blow ahead of the game, with Raphael Varane joining Sergio Ramos on their absentee list after testing positive for COVID-19.