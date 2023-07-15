"Salty West Ham", "I'm eating Rice throughout today" - Arsenal fans laugh at West Ham United's statement as Declan Rice leaves for Emirates

Arsenal fans have reacted to West Ham United's farewell statement made for club captain Declan Rice as he moves to the Emirates.

The English midfielder has joined Mikel Arteta's side for a groundbreaking transfer fee in the region of £105 million. Rice has surpassed Jack Grealish's transfer to Manchester City from Aston Villa for £100 million in 2021 and has become the most-expensive British player of all time.

Rice has been at West Ham United since 2014 after he was released by Chelsea at the tender age of 14. He immediately grew through the ranks of the Hammers and broke into the first team in 2017.

Rice then went on to become an integral part of West Ham United's first-team, The midfielder also took up the captain's armband from club legend Mark Noble last year.

His performances with the Hammers saw him being regarded as one of the league's best-holding midfielders. Rice was also constantly being linked with a host of Premier League's top clubs, despite West Ham United stating that he wasn't for sale.

However, it was London rivals Arsenal who had the courage to test West Ham United's stance on their captain, with a transfer record offer this summer.

The Hammers eventually bowed to the pressure and have now agreed to sell Rice to Arsenal.

Fans of the north London club have also reacted to a short video posted by West Ham United to bid Rice an emotional farewell. The video was captioned:

"Thank you for the memories, Dec. [heart emoji]"

One Gunners fan labeled West Ham United as 'salty' while stating that the Hammers couldn't mention Arsenal in their farewell video for Rice.

Marshall @A1RMARSHALL . Showing him scoring Arsenal who just funded your transfer window . Come on! Have some class. You can't even mention Arsenal. Salty West Ham @WestHam Salty West Ham. Showing him scoring Arsenal who just funded your transfer window. Come on! Have some class. You can't even mention Arsenal. Salty West Ham

"Salty West Ham 😂. Showing him scoring Arsenal who just funded your transfer window 😂. Come on! Have some class. You can’t even mention Arsenal. Salty West Ham 😂

Another fan responded with a photo that stated:

"Just sold your star to Mikel Arteta"

Tom Rennie @thomasjrennie



When she’s left you for a younger man, you don’t go to their wedding. It’s a handshake, not a gushing love letter that’s required. West Ham United @WestHam Thank you for the memories, Dec. Not sure about this. He’s not retired, he’s not left the country. This is over the top IMO. He didn’t want to stay.When she’s left you for a younger man, you don’t go to their wedding. It’s a handshake, not a gushing love letter that’s required. twitter.com/westham/status…

UpYourArsenal🔴⚪🔴⚪♥️ @UPYOURARSENAL04



And i won't have it any other way You can tell West Ham are salty about the Declan Rice dealAnd i won't have it any other way

Mazi Olisaemeka C. Esq ™ @OlisaOsega West Ham didn’t mention Arsenal in that club statement. Why exactly are they salty? You are getting £105M for your captain and you’re still angry and whining like a little child. I hope they relegate this season. Bums

🔴Angel Arsenal⚪️ @Highbury_49 West Ham are so salty,have some respect for a player that played for the badge and was so professional

Arsenal manager reacts to the signing of Jurrien Timber from Ajax

Timber against Besiktas: Group C - UEFA Champions League

Mikel Arteta has reacted to the completion of Jurrien Timber's transfer from Ajax to the Emirates this summer for a transfer fee in the region of £38 million.

The young and exciting defender becomes the club's second official signing of the summer, after Kai Havertz's move from Chelsea for £65 million.

The 22-year-old defender joins Arteta's side after making well up to 121 appearances for Dutch giants Ajax.

Reacting to the official announcement of Timber as a new Gunners player, Arteta revealed that he is very excited, labeling him as a 'versatile defender'.

As seen on the club's official website, he said:

“We’re really excited that Jurrien has joined us. He is a versatile young defender, who will fit into our system and provide our squad with so much added quality."

He added:

“Jurrien is a young player, but has already achieved so much. He has experienced what it’s like to go to a major international tournament on more than one occasion, as well as the trophies he has won with Ajax. We look forward to welcoming and integrating Jurrien into the squad.”

Timber will compete with the likes of William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes and Ben White in Arsenal's backline in the upcoming season.