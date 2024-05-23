Sam Allardyce wants Manchester United to hire veteran manager if they decide to part ways with Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have had an underwhelming season, and the chances of manager Erik Ten Hag keeping his position next season look very slim. Now, former Premier League Sam Allardyce has suggested who he thinks should replace the Dutchman as the Red Devils' new manager.

After just two years at Old Trafford, Erik Ten Hag's future has come under question after a poor campaign. They finished eighth in the Premier League this season, their lowest-ever finish in history. Although they have the FA Cup final to look forward to, Manchester United's former defender Rio Ferdinand also thinks that Ten Hag won't be here next season.

Sam Allardyce said on the No Tippy Tippy Football podcast, Carlo Ancelotti will be the best man to replace the former Ajax manager at Manchester United. In fact, he also compared Ancelotti with Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, saying that the Italian is 'far more successful than Pep.'

"He would [go to Manchester United]. He went to Everton! He’s the most successful manager, he’s far more successful than Pep," commented Carlo Ancelotti.

The Real Madrid boss has had a really successful season for the Los Blancos. Ancelotti has already won La Liga and the Supercopa de Espana with Real Madrid this season. His side will also be playing in the UEFA Champions League final against Borussia Dortmund on June 1.

Carlo Ancelotti had once rejected an offer from Manchester United

If Manchester United approach Carlo Ancelotti next season, it won't be the first time the Italian will get an offer from them. Ancelotti talked about the previous offer when he was the manager at Everton in 2020.

In an interview before the Carabao Cup quarter-finals between Everton and the Red Devils, Ancelotti revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson himself offered him the job just before his retirement. However, the Italian was about to join Real Madrid and had no choice but to decline the Scottish legend's offer.

"I can say that I still keep a fantastic relationship with Sir Alex, and we met when he decided to stop (retire). But I was close to Real Madrid, and so I appreciate the fact that at that time he talked to me. And that’s it, no other opportunity [to manage United]," said the Italian manager. (via GOAL)

Ancelotti also talked about the respect he has for the Red Devils and lauded the club's history.

"Manchester United is a fantastic club, a fantastic team I battled against them a lot of times when Sir Alex was there, when I was at Chelsea. I have a lot of respect for this team, for this club, it is a historical club in the world of football like Milan, like Real Madrid, a lot of respect," he concluded.

The Italian's contract at his current club runs until 2026. Therefore, the prospect of Carlo Ancelotti managing the Red Devils at Old Trafford next season looks slim at best.