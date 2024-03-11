Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti details main differences between Premier League and La Liga

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has been one of the most successful coaches in European football history. The Italian manager has been in charge of Los Blancos since 2021 and is in his second stint with the Madrid club, with his first stint being between 2013 and 2015.

Carlo Ancelotti, who has also coached in all top leagues in Europe, opened up about the differences between the Premier League and La Liga, naming the tactical approach as the biggest difference.

"It’s different. This doesn’t mean better or worse. There are less tactics. On a tactical level, La Liga is much better than the English one. If we talk about intensity, rhythm, the English league may have more. But the Spanish has more tactical quality," Anchelotti said on Sunday, March 10, via Goal.

The Italian manager has spent four years in the Premier League between Chelsea (2009-2011) and Everton (2019-2021). He led Chelsea to the championship in 2010.

In addition, he has won the title in France with Paris Saint-Germain (2013), in Germany with Bayern Munich (2017), and in Italy with Milan (2003). Now in his second stint with Real Madrid, he wants to claim his second La Liga title (2022) and his third UEFA Champions League title (2014, 2022).

Carlo Ancelotti wants to see Real Madrid 'improve' heading into season finale

Carlo Ancelotti saw Real Madrid advance to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League last week, while the club remains seven points on top of the La Liga standings.

Still, the Italian manager has been dissatisfied with what he has seen from his players and wants them to 'improve' their performance, heading into the season finale.

"We have a seven-point lead in the league and we're in the quarterfinals. If we had been offered that at the start of the season, we would have taken it," Ancelotti told media after the draw with Leipzig (1-1), via ESPN.

"I might have been wrong with the starting 11. We must be self-critical and improve. The criticism today is totally deserved. The whistles [from the crowd] at half-time were deserved," he added.

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid will want to improve and prepare for the final weeks of the season. Their next league game is on Saturday, March 16, an away encounter against Osasuna, while in the meantime, they will find out who their opponent will be in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.