Carlo Ancelotti believes Luka Modric should leave Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reportedly believes that Luka Modric should leave the club at the end of the season.

Modric, 38, has fallen down the pecking order in Ancelotti's side this season. Toni Kroos, Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, and Jude Bellingham all sit above the Croat.

Recent injuries to Camavinga and Tchouameni have seen Modric get more minutes. But he has started only 10 games across competitions this season in his 19 overall appearances.

As per El Nacional, Ancelotti reckons it is the right time for Modric to leave the club next summer. The 38-year-old could make way for a younger player in the Real Madrid squad.

Modric's contract expires next summer and a potential extension is still under speculation. The Croat wants to continue at the Santiago Bernabeu but the decision also depends on Ancelotti and Fiorentino Perez.

It is pertinent to note though, that Ancelotti's future also hangs in the balance. His contract also expires next summer and the Italian manager has been heavily linked with the Brazil national team.

Modric, meanwhile, arrived at Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012. He has made over 500 appearances for the Spanish giants, contributing 38 goals and 80 assists. He has won five UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors, with them.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's January transfer window plans

Los Blancos' squad has been tested this season with numerous injuries. David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Thibaut Courtois have suffered ACL injuries. Meanwhile, the likes of Vinicius Jr., Dani Carvajal, and Eduardo Camavinga are also out of action.

With the January transfer window coming up, Real Madrid can dip into the market to sign a player, especially in the centre-back position. Manager Carlo Ancelotti shared his take on the same, saying (via Madrid Universal):

“I am not going to say if I would like to sign or not. Together we will think and make the best decision. It is a possibility to go to the market if a good option comes up.”

"We are talking to the club and we will evaluate it in the next few days. We don’t want to rush it. The market ends on 31 January.”

Real Madrid currently have just Antonio Rudiger as the main recognised centre-back, with Militao and Alaba injured. Nacho Fernandez can play in the position and so can Aurelien Tchouameni in emergency cases.

Los Blancos are still competing in all competitions and are second in La Liga, two points behind Girona. They will face RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.