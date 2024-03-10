Chelsea vs Newcastle United Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th March 2024

The Premier League is back in action with another set of matches this week as Newcastle United lock horns with Mauricio Pochettino's Chelsea side in an important clash at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Preview

Newcastle United are currently in ninth place in the Premier League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side eased past Wolverhampton Wanderers by a comfortable 3-0 margin last week and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Chelsea, on the other hand, are in 11th place in the league table at the moment and have failed to meet expectations over the past year. The Blues were held to a disappointing 2-2 draw by Brentford in their previous game and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Chelsea have a good historical record against Newcastle United and have won 79 out of the 175 matches played between the two teams, as opposed to Newcastle United's 56 victories.

Chelsea have lost only one of their last 28 matches at home against Newcastle United in the Premier League, with their previous such defeat coming by a 2-0 margin under Roberto Di Matteo in 2012.

Newcastle United won the reverse fixture at St. James' Park by a 4-1 margin and could complete a league double over Chelsea for the first time since the 1986-87 season.

Chelsea will start a match against Newcastle United while being below them in the Premier League standings for only the fourth time since 1997.

Newcastle United have conceded 45 goals in the Premier League so far this season - 26 more than they had conceded at the same stage last season.

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Prediction

Chelsea have blown hot and cold this season and have plenty of work to do ahead of this fixture. The Blues have a young squad at their disposal and will need to play out of their skins this week.

Newcastle United have been defensively poor in recent months but can present a formidable threat on their day. The Magpies are in better form at the moment and hold a slight upper hand going into this game.

Prediction: Chelsea 2-3 Newcastle United

Chelsea vs Newcastle United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Newcastle United to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Chelsea to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Alexander Isak to score - Yes