"Same agent as me!" - Jose Enrique claims Bayern Munich star is joining Liverpool in the summer

Former Liverpool defender Jose Enrique has claimed that Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch is set to join the Reds in the summer.

Gravenberch, 20, has started just four games for the Bavarians across competitions following his move from Ajax last summer. He has made 24 overall appearances, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking for midfield reinforcements after a disappointing 2022-23 campaign.

Speaking recently on his YouTube channel, Enrique claimed that Gravenberch will join the Reds in the summer. He said (via The Boot Room):

“This player is ours amigo, Gravenberch."

Enrique's co-host then said:

"Yeah, the problem is that his agent is the same agent as Bobby Firmino."

The former Liverpool defender replied:

“Amigo, it’s the same agent as me! Team Raiola, amigo we had a meeting not long ago in London, this is our player."

If true, Gravenberch could become one of the multiple expected signings for Jurgen Klopp's side in the summer.

Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are expected to leave the club at the end of their contracts in the summer. Meanwhile, Thiago's injury issues along with Fabinho and Jordan Henderson's underwhelming form have been big issues for the Reds this season.

Gravenberch made 103 senior appearances for Ajax before moving to Bayern, contributing 12 goals and 13 assists. He has also earned 11 caps for the Netherlands.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on his side's exit from the Champions League

Liverpool lost 1-0 in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 15. They were eliminated from the competition after losing 6-2 on aggregate.

Speaking in a post-match press conference, manager Jurgen Klopp shared his thoughts on his side's performance, saying:

"We came here with the backpack we had with the three goals difference. You need a special performance and we didn't show a special performance tonight. It was, in moments, a good performance, but Real Madrid was, for the whole game, the team in control of the game. They had the better chances, Ali had to make two sensational saves to keep us in the game and that's the reason."

He added:

"Again, if you want to go through you need to be outstanding; if you want to win the game, you need to be really good. In the end, Madrid were the better team and that's why the right team went through to the next round."

Liverpool will next face Manchester City away in the Premier League on April 1.

