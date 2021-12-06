“Same with Cesar Azpilicueta” – Antonio Conte compares Spurs star to Chelsea captain

Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte has compared left-back Ben Davies to Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta.

Conte is pleased to see Davies playing well in a role he believes can get the best out of the 28-year-old full-back. The Italian manager feels Davies is defensively sound which helps massively.

Speaking after Tottenham Hotspur's 3-0 win over Norwich City, (via To the Lane and Back), Conte said:

“Ben is playing very well and I think in that role specifically I can get out the best of him. It happens the same with Cesar Azpilicueta and the three central defenders. It’s important to be good defensively but at the same time it’s important to play football, with personality, to play the ball.”

Antonio Conte also heaped praise on Ben Davies' personality both as a player and as a person.

“Ben is showing great solidity," he said. "He’s playing very well. We are talking about a really good person, a really good guy. He’s always very focused, concentrated and he played well.”

Ben Davies has got a lot more games under Antonio Conte. The Welshman has played as a centre-back in the last four games for Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs have only conceded once in those games in the Premier League.

Since his arrival, Antonio Conte has utilized Davies as a centre-back in a three-man defense instead of as a full-back. It is similar to what he did with Azpilicueta at Chelsea. He moved Azpilicueta from full-back position to centre-back and played the likes of Marcos Alonso and Victor Moses as wing-backs.

The Spurs Express @TheSpursExpress #THFC 🎙 | Conte on Ben Davies: "Ben is playing very well and I think that role specifically I can get out the best of him. It happens the same with Azpilicueta. I need a player who has that personality and ability." @AlasdairGold 🎙 | Conte on Ben Davies: "Ben is playing very well and I think that role specifically I can get out the best of him. It happens the same with Azpilicueta. I need a player who has that personality and ability." @AlasdairGold #THFC https://t.co/xwAncMZc1T

Chelsea won their last Premier League title under the leadership of Antonio Conte

Chelsea's last Premier League title was under the management of Antonio Conte back in 2017. The Blues had a dominating season under the Italian manager, finishing seven points clear of Tottenham Hotspur. Out of the 38 games played, Chelsea won 30 of them and suffered just five defeats.

Since then, Chelsea haven't come close to lifting the Premier League title. However, things are looking positive this time around. The Blues under Thomas Tuchel are in contention for the title this season alongside Manchester City and Liverpool.

Prior to their defeat against West Ham United, Chelsea were leading the Premier League charts for the majority of the season. However, the defeat has seen them drop down to third. Chelsea have picked up 33 points from their first 15 games and are currently two points behind league leaders Manchester City.

Also Read Article Continues below

Daniel Childs @SonOfChelsea



Cesc to Diego, Diego to Willian, Marcos to Eden.



Peak Conte Chelsea. ON THIS DAY: Five years ago at Etihad in middle of City fans having to hide my joy as I witnessed one of Chelsea's great Premier League performances.Cesc to Diego, Diego to Willian, Marcos to Eden.Peak Conte Chelsea. #CFC ON THIS DAY: Five years ago at Etihad in middle of City fans having to hide my joy as I witnessed one of Chelsea's great Premier League performances.Cesc to Diego, Diego to Willian, Marcos to Eden. Peak Conte Chelsea. #CFC https://t.co/o4uMfWL8dq

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee