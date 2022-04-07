"Same dimension as Messi or Ronaldo" - Journalist says he has run out of superlatives to describe Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema after heroics against Chelsea 

Renowned journalist Nabil Djellit has been thoroughly impressed by Real Madrid ace Karim Benzema following his match-winning performance against Chelsea. Left speechless by the No. 9’s brilliance, Djellit has claimed that the Frenchman is now on the “same dimension” as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Benzema scored a stunning hat-trick in the first leg of Real Madrid’s Champions League quarter-final first leg clash against Chelsea on Wednesday night. His goals helped Los Blancos to a 3-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

The 34-year-old scored two gorgeous headers in the 21st and 24th minutes, respectively, to put the Whites 2-0 up. Kai Havertz then pulled one back before the half-time whistle to boost Chelsea’s hopes of mounting a comeback.

But Madrid’s hero of the night struck again moments into the second half to bag a hat-trick and restore his side's two-goal cushion. Like millions across the globe, L’Equipe journalist Djellit was left spellbound by the France international’s display.

On Twitter, he claimed that the 34-year-old was now on the same level as the two greatest players of the generation - Messi and Ronaldo.

He tweeted:

“Superlatives are no longer enough for Karim Benzema. He entered the same dimension as Messi or Ronaldo... #CheRma”

Courtesy of Benzema’s exemplary performance, Los Blancos will have a two-goal advantage ahead of the return leg at the Santiago Bernabeu next week. Unless Real Madrid slack off, it could be incredibly difficult for Chelsea to find their way back into the tie.

Real Madrid hero Karim Benzema has been better than both Ronaldo and Messi this season

With 12 Ballons d’Or between them, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are easily the two best players of this generation. However, neither has quite been on the same level as Los Blancos’ unstoppable No. 9 this season. While the Portuguese failed to inspire Manchester United to a Champions League Round of 16 victory over Atletico, the PSG ace fell flat against his old foes Madrid at the same stage.

Benzema, on the other hand, has not only scored two crucial Champions League knockout hat-tricks, but also happens to be the best attacker in Spain. With 24 goals and 11 assists in 26 appearances, the former Lyon man is leading both goalscoring and assist-making charts in La Liga. In total, the striker has 37 goals and 13 assists in 36 matches across competitions.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Karim Benzema becomes just the fourth player in history to score 80+ goals in the Champions League



#UCL Karim Benzema becomes just the fourth player in history to score 80+ goals in the Champions League ⚪️ Karim Benzema becomes just the fourth player in history to score 80+ goals in the Champions League 👏#UCL https://t.co/2oLxdhjKil

To put his numbers into perspective, Ronaldo has 18 goals and three assists in 33 games, while Messi has eight goals and 11 assists.

A massive gulf in output between Real Madrid’s skipper and the two Ballon d’Or-winning greats this season.

