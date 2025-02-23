"Same same, but different" - NYCFC react on X as Mitja Ilenic mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's 'Siu' after scoring against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

MLS side New York City FC reacted on X after Mitja Ilenic mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo's 'siu' celebration after scoring against Lionel Messi's Inter Miami. The Herons went on to draw against their opponents from the Big Apple despite going down to ten men, with the Argentine superstar bagging two assists.

Ad

Ilenic scored his side's first to draw the side from New York level after Messi set up Tomas Aviles in the third minute. Maxi Moralez picked out the 20-year-old Slovenian from a freekick awarded after Aviles was sent off for denying a goalscoring opportunity, and the right-back fired a low shot into the net.

After his goal and celebration, Ilenic's club took to the social media platform X to post:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"Same same, but different"

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are in the final stretch of their legendary careers. While they no longer play on the same continent, the competition between their fans and their influence on the game continues today.

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's rivalry and football legacy

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are believed to be two of the greatest players in football history. The two players have inspired Billions of people worldwide and scored over 1500 professional goals in their illustrious careers.

Ad

Ronaldo began his career with Sporting Lisbon in his native Portugal before moving to Manchester United in 2003 for a reported € 19 million. He moved to Real Madrid in 2009 for a reported world record € 94 million fee and to Juventus nine years later for a reported € 117 million in 2018. He returned to Manchester United in 2021 for a reported € 17 million. He has played for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia since January 2023 on a free transfer after his contract with the Red Devils was terminated.

Ad

Messi has played for just three clubs in his career. He came through Barcelona's famed La Masia academy and spent 21 years at the Catalan club before joining Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on a free transfer in the summer of 2021. He then spent two seasons in Paris before joining Inter Miami on a free transfer in the summer of 2023.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won 13 Ballon d'Or awards, with five and eight awards each. Ronaldo helped his country, Portugal, win its first international trophy at Euro 2016, while Messi helped his country win three consecutive tournaments (two Copa Americas and one World Cup).

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback