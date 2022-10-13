Samir Nasri explains how Pep Guardiola's post-midnight sex ban allowed him to get the best out of Lionel Messi

According to former Manchester City star Samir Nasri, Pep Guardiola imposed post-midnight sex ban on his players and that allowed him to get the best out of Lionel Messi.

Guardiola took this approach so that his players could focus on maximum recovery and avoid muscle injuries.

Nasri, who joined the blue side of Manchester back in 2011 for a reported fee of £25 million from Arsenal, played one season under Guardiola before leaving the club back in 2017.

While speaking to L'Equipe back in 2016, here's what the Frenchman said about Guardiola's approach:

“Relations must be before midnight, even if you have a free day the following day. It's so you can have a good night's sleep. He told us this is how he managed to get the best out of Messi and Lewandowski, and for them to avoid the maximum number of muscular injuries.” (via Sportbible)

Pep Guardiola enjoyed great success with Lionel Messi during their time together at Barcelona. They won two UEFA Champions League trophies together before the Spanish tactician stepped down.

Nasri, meanwhile, is retired and spent only one season with Guardiola at Manchester City before joining Antalyaspor in 2017. He served an 18-month ban for doping violation before making a Premier League return to West Ham United.

The retired French star also talked about Guardiola's coaching philosophies, saying:

"With Guardiola, on the first day of training, you know how you should play, how to squeeze, and also how to stand off the ball. The next day, you have videos for everything that you have to do. He will not bully you, but he will do everything to make you progress, to get you to know how to position yourself and how to play. He's a picky person.”

Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola outlined main difference between Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi

Pep Guardiola

Erling Haaland has been in sensational form for Manchester City so far this campaign. Since joining the Premier League side in the summer, the Norwegian has scored 20 goals and provided three assists in 13 games for the Cityzens.

However, Pep Guardiola is not yet ready to compare Haaland to Lionel Messi as he recently told reporters (via si.com):

"The difference (is), Erling needs maybe all his (team)mates to do it. (It is still) Unbelievable. (But) Messi had the ability for himself to do it."

