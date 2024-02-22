Samir Nasri reveals which team he'd support if his former clubs Arsenal and Manchester City faced off in the UCL

Samir Nasri has picked Manchester City over Arsenal when asked which club he would support if the two English sides locked horns in the UEFA Champions League this season.

Nasri joined the north London side in the summer of 2008 from Marseille. The former France attacker registered 125 appearances across competitions during his time at the Emirates, scoring 27 goals and providing 15 assists.

After three seasons at Arsenal, he joined Roberto Mancini's Manchester City and played a key role in their extraordinary Premier League triumph in the 2011-12 campaign. Nasri went on to win another league title and the EFL Cup with the Cityzens as well.

During an interview on CANAL+, the Frenchman was asked which of his former sides he would support if they crossed paths in the Champions League this season. He replied:

"Manchester City."

City displayed great dominance in the group stages in Europe this season as they look to defend their trophy. They won all six of their games to finish at the top of Group G with 18 points. The Cityzens are off to a great start in the knockout stages as well, having secured a 3-1 win over Copenhagen in the first leg on February 14.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have had some struggles on their return to the Champions League after six years. They lost just once in the group stages and topped their respective standings. But they lost 1-0 in their Round of 16 first-leg clash against Porto on February 21.

“As long as they stay away" - Rio Ferdinand warns Arsenal not to cross paths with Manchester City and Real Madrid in UCL this season

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand believes Arsenal can progress to the latter stages of the Champions League this season if they don't face Manchester City or Real Madrid.

The pundit insists that the Gunners have a great chance in the tournament this term. However, last season's treble winners and the 14-time European champions pose a threat to their run.

Ferdinand said (via Eurosport):

“I think they can go a long way in this tournament. As long as they stay away from Man City and Real Madrid until maybe the semis or finals, I think they can get that far. They’ve got nothing to fear outside those two.”

He added:

“[Martin] Odegaard scoring the other day, a couple of goals. [Bukayo] Saka scoring again. Those two creative players can define a match. When they’re in form, add [Gabriel] Martinelli to that, they’re a threat for anyone.”

The Gunners and the Cityzens are engaged in a heated title race against Liverpool in the Premier League this season. Jurgen Klopp's side top the league standings, four points above second-placed Manchester City, while Arsenal are a point behind the English champions in third.