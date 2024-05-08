“Sancho is a diva”, “Stay on that side” - Manchester United fans furious at Jadon Sancho's dig at critics after reaching Champions League final

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho joined Borussia Dortmund on loan in the January 2024 transfer window. Since then, he has helped the Bundesliga club reach the UEFA Champions League final, with the latest win coming in the semifinals against Paris Saint-Germain.

Dortmund played out a 0-0 draw in the second leg after winning the first fixture 1-0 against Paris Saint-Germain. Jadon Sancho, who was instrumental in the victory in the first leg, posted a story on Instagram with the caption "Lol Facts" after the second fixture.

Expand Tweet

It had Drake's edited face on it, saying:

"To the rest of you, the non-believers, the underachievers, the tweet & deleters, you guys made me sick to the stomach."

Fans assumed the story was Sancho's way of taking a dig at his critics. Sancho was reportedly banished by manager Erik ten Hag back in September 2023 after a fallout with the manager. He was not allowed to play a single game till January and was not even a part of the first-team squad until leaving for Dortmund on loan.

Manchester United fans were unhappy with Sancho's latest story, assuming it was his way of taking a dig at the Red Devils and his critics. Here's what they posted on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

A look at Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho's senior career

Jadon Sancho came through the academy of Manchester City and left for Borussia Dortmund in 2017, at the age of 17. He made 137 appearances for Dortmund in his first spell at the club, registering 50 goals and 64 assists.

It earned him a big transfer to Manchester United in 2021 for a reported fee of £73 million. However, since then, he has failed to live up to his price tag. He registered 12 goals and six assists in 82 appearances for the Red Devils before leaving on loan earlier in the season.

Since returning to Dortmund, Sancho has registered three goals and two assists in 18 games this season. Sancho's contract at United is set to expire in the summer of 2024.