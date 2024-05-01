"Sancho will dunk on Mbappe", "Dortmund are going to bully that midfield" - Fans react as PSG and Borussia Dortmund name XI for UCL S/F

Fans have reacted on social media to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Borussia Dortmund's lineups ahead of their UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg clash.

Both sides had to deal with rather difficult quarter-finals to get to this point. The battle continues, as they aim to reach the final stages of the continental competition. Borussia Dortmund required a 5-4 win on aggregate against Atletico Madrid, while PSG came from behind to beat Barcelona 6-4 on aggregate.

Both sides have already faced each other this season, as they both progressed from the same group. The Parisians were the relatively better side, as they beat the Germans at the Parc des Princes before managing a draw in Signal Iduna Park.

Now, they have released their starting lineups for the first-leg clash in Germany on April 1, as seen below:

Fans have taken to social media to react:

"Sancho will dunk on Mbappe," one fan wrote.

"Time to save football," another fan reacted.

"Dortmund are going to bully that midfield.." a third noted.

"Dortmund win. We need another all German final," another fan responded.

"I sense a sancho orange rating", a fan mocked.

"We are all PSG," a fan claimed.

"We are all Yellow and black tonight 💛🖤" another fan countered.

"This was supposed to be Dortmund against Barca tonight 💔" a fan complained.

Other fans wrote:

PSG boss Luis Enrique reveals excitement ahead of Borussia Dortmund clash

PSG boss Luis Enrique is excited at his team’s chance of winning the Champions League ahead of their semifinal first-leg clash against Borussia Dortmund. The Parisians head to Germany in an almost Napoleonic quest for glory, with the visitors' favorites before kick-off.

The former Barcelona boss is on the verge of a famous quadruple for the Parisians and is looking forward to the game against the hosts. He told the press (via Eurosport):

“This is the biggest competition in all of Europe with four teams left all capable of reaching the final, so we need to manage our emotions, manage the pressure, and play well. But we should not be threatened by that pressure. I think we head into it at the perfect stage of our season.”

PSG and France star Kylian Mbappe will hope he can end the season magically, with rumors concerning his future continuing to swirl. He could help the club to a first-ever Champions League title but will have to perform in this semifinal first. It won't be an easy task against a Borussia Dortmund side that will be looking to get to the final of the competition.