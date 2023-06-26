“Santiago Bernabeu will fall in love with his class” - Jose Mourinho’s quote on Luka Modric resurfaces after Real Madrid contract extension

Jose Mourinho's brilliant quote on Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric has resurfaced following the La Liga giants' confirmation of his new deal.

Madrid have confirmed that Modric has signed a one-year extension at the Santiago Bernabeu. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the Croatian turned down one of the biggest salary proposals ever in football from Saudi.

Modric's desire was to remain with Real Madrid and fight for the club of his life. His former Los Blancos boss Mourinho predicted that the legendary midfielder would become a hit. However, he urged fans to have patience with the player, saying back in 2012:

"All I ask you madridistas is to give Luka Modrić time and be patient. He's so good that the Santiago Bernabéu will fall in love with his class."

The veteran midfielder arrived at the Bernabeu from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012 for €35 million He knew the magnitude of the move and expressed this in an interview with the Croatian newspaper Sportske in 2013:

"This is Real Madrid. I understand there is great pressure for signings to succeed here but it is very challenging to adapt to life at a big club like Madrid."

Modric did take his time in adapting to life in the Spanish capital. He struggled with fitness in the early months of his debut season. This was due to the length of time Madrid and Spurs took in negotiations.He ended up bagging four goals and six assists in 53 games across competitions but there were some doubts.

However, the Croatian international has well and truly lived up to Mourinho's comments. He has won five UEFA Champions Leagues, three La Liga titles, and two Copa del Rey trophies. He also won the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

Modric has made 488 appearances at the Bernabeu, scoring 37 goals and providing 77 assists. He is still turning back the years at the age of 37, chipping in with 12 goal contributions in 52 games across competitions this past season.

The iconic midfielder will continue with Los Merengues. He will help integrate the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni into the midfield as he is now a leader at Carlo Ancelotti's side.

Mourinho hints that he would be open to Real Madrid return

The Portuguese coach was asked about Madrid.

Mourinho will go down as one of the greatest managers in European football history. He has won titles in Spain, England, Italy, and Portugal. The Portuguese coach was a polarizing figure during his time at Real Madrid but he knew what it meant to be in charge at the Bernabeu.

The renowned tactician won the La Liga title and the Copa del Rey with Madrid. He spent three years in the Spanish capital before departing in 2013. Speculation over a potential return has continued to take hold.

Mourinho was asked about the possibility earlier this year. The current AS Roma manager responded (via Madrid Xtra):

"I love Madrid, it was a very nice experience."

Los Blancos still have Ancelotti under contract, with the Italian's deal expiring next year. Meanwhile, the Portuguese's contract with Roma also expires in 2024. There are bound to be more questions about a potential Real Madrid reunion in the coming year.

Poll : 0 votes