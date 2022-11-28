“Santos is a fraud” - Portugal fans lament ‘criminal’ decision to omit attacker from starting XI for 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Uruguay

Portugal fans are enraged after Fernando Santos decided not to start Rafael Leao in his starting lineup in their FIFA World Cup clash with Uruguay on 28 November.

Selecao das Quinas can confirm qualification to the last 16 with a win over the South Americans.

They sit on top of Group H after their 3-2 win over Ghana in game week one.

However, they will look to beat Uruguay without Leao starting.

The AC Milan attacker impressed in their FIFA World Cup opening 3-2 win over Ghana, coming off the bench to score a fantastic strike in the 80th minute.

Many had envisioned the Portuguese forward would start following his exploits in the victory over the Black Stars.

However, it is the same front two of Atletico Madrid's Joao Felix and the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo, who lineup in attack.

The duo both scored in the win over Ghana - Ronaldo bagged a penalty while Felix struck a fine effort.

Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes, who offered up two assists, starts in midfield alongside Bernado Silva, Ruben Neves, and William Carvalho.

In defense, Santos has chosen Joao Cancelo, Ruben Dias, Pepe, and Nuno Mendes.

Diogo Costa continues in goal and will be eager to impress Portugal fans after he nearly slipped up late in their FIFA World Cup opening victory.

However, supporters are lambasting Santos for his decision not to start Leao.

Here are some of their reactions to Portugal's starting XI against Uruguay:

mariano 🦦 @oscos @TheEuropeanLad what else does leao need to do to start @TheEuropeanLad what else does leao need to do to start

Sheikh Safwan @SheikhSafwan25 Santos holding this Portugal team back as usual @TheEuropeanLad No Raphael LeaoSantos holding this Portugal team back as usual @TheEuropeanLad No Raphael Leao😭😭😭 Santos holding this Portugal team back as usual

reem 🇸🇦 @reemjuve02 @TheEuropeanLad How is Leao and Dalot not playing. Santos is a fraud @TheEuropeanLad How is Leao and Dalot not playing. Santos is a fraud

Bernardo Silva lauds Uruguay duo ahead of their FIFA World Cup clash with Portugal

Silva praises Valverde (left) ahead of their World Cup meeting

Silva has been talking up the talents of their Group H opponents ahead of their clash at the Lusail Stadium on 28 November.

Fans are salivating over the encounter, with players such as Ronaldo and Silva set to take on the likes of Federico Valverde and Darwin Nunez.

Silva has lauded the duo as talents who could cause Selecao das Quinas issues on Monday night.

He said (via the Mirror):

“Valverde is one of the best midfielders in the world because he is strong, physical and a leader. Both him and Darwin Nunez, as well as many other players from Uruguay, they are very dangerous opponents and players who are in good shape."

Uruguay started their FIFA World Cup campaign with a disappointing 0-0 draw against South Korea.

Valverde stood out as he has done for Real Madrid this season, making 20 appearances, scoring eight goals, and providing four assists.

However, Diego Alonso's side left much to be admired, and they will be eager to defeat Portugal.

They did so at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, eliminating the Europeans in the last 16.

