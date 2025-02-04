Santos president wants Neymar Jr to stay at club until 2026 WC amid player's interest in potential return to Europe after 6-month spell

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira wants Neymar Jr. to stay at the Brazilian club until the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be played in North America. The former Barcelona star signed a six-month deal with his boyhood club in the winter transfer window.

The Brazilian attacker's contract with Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal was mutually terminated six months before its expiry.

Neymar Jr joined the Saudi Pro League side in August 2023 from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for a reported transfer fee of €90 million, but injuries marred his time at Al-Hilal. He played only seven matches for the side, scoring one goal and providing three assists.

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira is hopeful that Neymar will stay in his native country until the 2026 World Cup. The Santos chief said during an interview with TV Globo (via GOAL):

"We intend for him to participate so the club can achieve results in the six-month project, with the prospect of him staying until the World Cup. The project is to make this happen. It is important for him to re-emerge as a great player at home, aiming for the World Cup."

He added:

"Neymar at Santos is an identity that cannot be rejected. If he were to start over at another club, I believe it would be more difficult to reach the brand of a club in Brazil and the world, of Santos' potential, with Neymar. This is a perfect marriage that has everything to work out."

The Brazilian attacker is reportedly keen on returning to Europe at the end of the 2024/25 season when his contract with Santos expires.

When Lionel Messi claimed that Neymar Jr regretted leaving Barcelona

During an interview in 2020, Argentine superstar Lionel Messi claimed that Neymar Jr regretted leaving Barcelona for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The Inter Miami star said during an interview with Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo (via Bleacher Report):

"It bothered me at the time (when Neymar left) and we tried to convince him not to do it. But we all want to win and have the best players around us. He's one of the best players in the world and he brought a lot to the team. But it's understandable that people would see it as leaving in a bad way."

Messi added:

"He is desperate to return and has always appeared to regret his decision. He did a lot to comeback and that would be the first step in making it happen. He was always fine at Barcelona, performing at a very high level. He's a different type of player who is difficult to stop one-by-one and score goals."

Neymar Jr played 186 matches for La Blaugrana, scoring 105 goals and providing 76 assists across all competitions. The Brazilian attacker was also good friends with teammates Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

However, he joined PSG in August 2017 for a reported €222 million fee, which is still the most expensive transfer in football history. He was linked with a return to Barcelona multiple times, but all deals failed to materialize.

